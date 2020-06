Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Update: In the last 24 hours, the Western Cape has had an increase of 1744 cases, the Eastern Cape 367 new cases and Gauteng 312 new cases.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).