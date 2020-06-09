APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) opens Khayelitsha Field Hospital as South Africa braces for COVID-19

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

In May, South Africa’s Health Minister warned that with the current infection rate, South Africa would surpass its hospital bed capacity, potentially by the end of June.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread, the wards in Khayelitsha District Hospital have filled up with suspected and confirmed cases. We are helping increase local healthcare capacity to meet these urgent needs – this will help save lives,” explains Dr Eric Goemaere, project leader of a COVID-19 Field Hospital developed by MSF in Khayelitsha Township, a densely populated settlement within Cape Town.

The Khayelitsha community has borne the brunt of COVID-19 infections in the country, spurring MSF to develop the 60-bed overflow treatment facility, which will manage moderate to severe COVID-19 patients in support of the local hospital.

“Given that patients will be suffering from respiratory distress, all beds will ultimately be equipped with oxygen concentrators,” Goemaere explains

MSF opened the Khayletisha Field Hospital on June 1st, in the presence of the National Minister of Health.  A day later, the facility received 24 COVID-19 patients from the local hospital.

Where COVID-19 Hits Hardest

Khayelitsha was the first township in South Africa to record a confirmed COVID-19 case, in late March, and has since been the community worst hit. Over half of Khayelitsha’s estimated 500,000 residents live crowded together, in shacks and informal housing.  Unemployment sits at 42% of the population, and 60% of residents lack running water in their homes. Amidst the extreme poverty, COVID-19 infections have risen from around 25 infections daily in May, to over 150 daily infections in June – an alarming 600% increase.

Maintaining Care for HIV/TB Patients

“We are here to help cope with a major humanitarian emergency.  But we are not just talking about COVID-19. We are working to provide treatment for COVID while maintaining our services for people with two of the most prevalent chronic diseases, HIV and TB,” explains Nompumelelo Zokufa, a Health Promotion Manager with MSF in Khayelitsha.

MSF has worked in the Khayelitsha community for over 20 years, developing innovative strategies for care at all stages of the treatment process for people living with HIV and/or drug-resistant TB. As the health system becomes overwhelmed by COVID-19, HIV and TB programs have been disrupted. Restriction of movement to reduce the spread of COVID, in addition to patients being afraid to leave their homes to pick up their medicine from clinics, or even get tested due to the risk of coronavirus infection, means that fewer people visit health centers. It’s also likely that many of those who arrive at healthcare facilities with TB are misidentified as COVID-19 suspects, as the symptoms are similar.

“The more we learn about COVID-19, the better we can adjust our response.  We now see that essential healthcare, including HIV and TB services, have been negatively impacted across the board,” explains Dr Laura Trivino, MSF medical coordinator in South Africa.

Adapting to the Challenges of COVID-19

South Africa’s Department of Health, with the help of MSF and other partners, has been attempting to find a balance between addressing COVID-19 while ensuring that HIV and TB are not forgotten.

“The COVID-19 response aims to separate people, especially those at high risk from severe COVID-19 disease, from the risks, and one way of doing this is to move certain services outside of health centers, which are potential infection hotspots. In practice, MSF has been helping local authorities to give HIV and TB patients longer medicine refills, even supporting the delivery of medicines to their homes. We also supported screening for COVID-19 at facilities as a way of preventing those with COVID-19 from infecting other clinic-goers,” Trivino says.

But in order to prevent COVID-19 measures from completely disrupting HIV and TB services, it is important that HIV and TB testing is quickly and effectively integrated into the COVID-19 response.

“We have been supporting the Department of Health to do this, because we can’t afford to lose the ground we’ve gained over the last years on HIV and TB. We are all learning together, applying our past experiences in dealing with epidemics, and ensuring that the community is always at the centre of everything we do,” Trivino says.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Médecins sans frontières (MSF).

Related Content

Videos

Can Nigeria’s economy withstand OPEC’s production cuts?

CNBC Africa -
Following the decision by oil producer club and its allies to extend its 9.7 million phase one production adjustment deal till the end of July.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Liberia: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Liberia George Weah

Africa Press Office -
Download logoPrime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Liberia, George Weah. The Prime Minister and the President discussed the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as national measures taken to protect the health and safety of citizens.   The Prime Minister and the President discussed the effects of COVID-19 on the continent, and the importance of a coordinated approach to strengthen capacity in Africa&n
Read more
Coronavirus

Administrators propose sales plan for SA retailer Edcon, see potential job cuts

Reuters -
Administrators in charge of South Africa’s Edcon have proposed a sales process that may lead to job redundancies in “significant numbers”, after the retailer filed for a form of bankruptcy protection in April.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: 2592 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 Update: A total of 22983 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 2592 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 82 more COVID-19 related deaths: 55 in the Western Cape, 26 in the Eastern Cape and 1 from KZN. We send our deepest condolences.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Nigerian traders expect N90.94bn maturities this week

CNBC Africa -
Traders say they expect the 90 billion naira maturities this week to spur demand in Nigeria’s Treasury Bills market while bond investors will continue to monitor the market in anticipation of a bond auction. Joining CNBC Africa for more on Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market is Chioma Udo, Forex Trader at GT Bank....
Read more
Videos

Webber Wentzel on how Africa’s banking sector is responding to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Khurshid Fazel, Partner at Webber Wentzel and Head of the Financial Services Sector joins CNBC Africa to unpack the role of investment banking during the Covid-19 outbreak and the impact that the outbreak has on the financial services sector in key African economies.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Angola begins partial reopening of economy

CNBC Africa -
Angola lifted its Covid-19 state of emergency last week and has reopened businesses at 50 per cent capacity, as the economy faces the economic fallout from the global pandemic. The Angolan government has injected around 200 billion kwanzas into the economy, mostly through quantitative easing and Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

This initiative looks to help Rwandan entrepreneurs navigate COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
A number of projects in Rwanda have received grants from Corona Action Rwanda, an initiative that supports entrepreneurial projects that can mitigate the health or socio-economic impact of COVID-19. Cynthia Ndeti, Entrepreneurship Program Manager at Jasiri joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

Can Nigeria’s economy withstand OPEC’s production cuts?

CNBC Africa -
Following the decision by oil producer club and its allies to extend its 9.7 million phase one production adjustment deal till the end of July.
Read more
Coronavirus

Administrators propose sales plan for SA retailer Edcon, see potential job cuts

Reuters -
Administrators in charge of South Africa’s Edcon have proposed a sales process that may lead to job redundancies in “significant numbers”, after the retailer filed for a form of bankruptcy protection in April.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Nigerian doctors threaten to down tools on June 15th

CNBC Africa -
Doctors in Nigeria have threatened to go on an indefinite nationwide strike from the 15th of June over working conditions and salary arrears. With over 12,801 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria, Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor the CEO of EpiAfric joins CNBC Africa to discuss how this could impact the progress made in containing this pandemic.
Read more
Economy

Rallying rand leads African currency resurgence

CNBC -
KEY POINTS The global spread of the coronavirus pandemic sent investors flocking to the greenback in March and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved