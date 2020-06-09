APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Stats South Africa (SA) staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member based at ISIbalo House, Stats SA’s head office in Pretoria, tested positive for COVID-19 late on Sunday, 07 June 2020.

ISIbalo House is therefore closed until further notice while the necessary COVID-19 pandemic health and safety protocols are being implemented.

Stats SA’s continues to operate as the majority of staff members have the necessary resources to work from home.

Stakeholders will be informed should the release date of any publications be affected. Please note that the Quarterly Labour Force Survey report will be released on 23 June 2020, as per the updated publication schedule.

Issued by: Statistics South Africa

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Statistics, Republic of South Africa.

