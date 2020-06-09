Coronavirus – Uganda: The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 657

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Results from samples tested on 08 June 2020 confirm 11 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 657.

– All new confirmed cases are Ugandans.

– 5 cases are truck drivers from Malaba and Elegu.

– 6 cases are among contacts and alerts from Amuru and Kyotera Districts.

– All samples of health workers tested negative for COVID-19.

– 34 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19.

– Total Recoveries: 118

– Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,412

– Samples from alerts and contacts: 878

– Samples from health workers: 46

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.