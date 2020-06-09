Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update 9th June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

35 new confirmed cases (New cases reported from: 20 Nakonde, 11 Chililabombwe, 3 Kitwe, 1 Lusaka); 32 recoveries (Recoveries reported from: Lusaka)

Tests in the last 24 hours: 1000 (38,448 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 1235

Total recoveries: 1020

Total deaths: 10

Active cases: 205

