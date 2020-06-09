APO

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 could prove “disastrous” for impoverished Zimbabwe, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) study finds

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The COVID-19 pandemic and global knock-on effects could sink or stall Zimbabwe’s ambitious reform agenda as well as efforts to revive its flagging economy, with “disastrous” consequences for the landlocked East African country’s poor and vulnerable people, according to a new UNDP impact assessment.

Zimbabwe’s economy shrank by some 6.5 percent in 2019, and the World Bank projects a further contraction of 5 to 10 percent in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. This would be “disastrous, affecting, disproportionately, the poor and vulnerable, small and informal businesses, and small-scale agricultural producers,” the assessment says. Slower imports could cause shortages and spiking inflation, deterring badly needed investment and worsening widespread poverty among Zimbabwe’s 14 million people.

Mineral production could plunge by 60 percent in the first quarter of 2020 alone as companies reduce output, meaning a potential loss of US$400 million in revenue, while tourism and foreign remittances—both vital to the economy—are plummeting.

COVID-19 also risks overwhelming Zimbabwe’s fragile and underfunded health sector—which employs 1.6 physicians and 7.2 nurses for every 10,000 people, well below WHO recommendations—which is frequently disrupted by strikes. And with some 59 percent of the population already food-insecure and relying on food assistance, global slowdowns are projected to cause a surge in malnutrition, stunting, wasting, and disease.

UNDP’s recommendations, which will inform programs and policies in response to the pandemic, include:

• Halting the spread of COVID-19 through measures such as curbing people’s mobility.

• Keeping small businesses and some more established formal businesses operational even during lockdown.

• Making critical investments in basic services such as water and sanitation and ensuring strict adherence to practices including use of face masks, regular handwashing, and social distancing.

• Mobilizing additional resources by urgently tackling illicit financial flows from the country, especially from the extractive sector.

• Strengthening the health system by addressing chronic lack of finances, shortages of trained and motivated health workers; improving service delivery and access to essential medicine and supplies; fortifying health information system; and promoting good governance in the sector.

• Cushioning a large segment of the population who are poor and vulnerable such as small farmers, petty traders, and people living with HIV and AIDS, through targeted social transfers.

• Making credit more affordable and promoting entrepreneurship.

• Promoting good governance and respect for human rights.

Support on the ground

At the country level, UNDP has allocated US$35.9 million budgeted support through resource mobilization and re-programming of funds. The Global Fund has approved US$4.1 million for procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure adequate and timely preparation and response, while additional funding will provide hazard pay for frontline health workers at high risk of contracting the disease and augment diagnostic and laboratory capacities of national health facilities.

To ensure business continuity under lockdown and related restrictions, UNDP and other UN agencies are providing e-governance support for core functions of the country’s executive, judicial, and legislative branches and by key constitutional commissions. Through its Youth Connekt platform, UNDP is also working to raise awareness, promote prevention measures, and inform the public about contact tracing and practicing proper hygiene. 

UNDP is also expanding efforts to link victims of gender-based violence to essential services and sustain HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention, as well as working with more than 870,000 small-holder farmers to expand community-based disease surveillance, support isolation centers, and raise awareness of how to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19.

To build back better, UNDP is working with the World Bank and other UN agencies to assess potential socio-economic impacts and make recommendations and provide policy guidance to the recovery process. The agency is also exploring alternative food distribution models with the informal sector to sustain key activities while adhering to COVID19 mitigation measures such as safe transport and markets.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus: African Destinations Meet to Plan Growth and Sustainable Future for Tourism

Africa Press Office -
Download logoRecovery and resilience were the central themes as the members of the World Tourism Organization’s Regional Commission for Africa (CAF) met for the 63rd time today. Reflecting the extraordinary circumstances, the meeting was held virtually, bringing together Ministers of Tourism from across the region with representatives of the African Union, the West African Monetary Union and from the private sector, to plot a united course towards a stronger and better touri
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 could prove “disastrous” for impoverished Zimbabwe, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) study finds

Africa Press Office -
The COVID-19 pandemic and global knock-on effects could sink or stall Zimbabwe’s ambitious reform agenda as well as efforts to revive its flagging economy, with “disastrous” consequences for the landlocked East African country’s poor and vulnerable people, according to a new UNDP impact assessment. Zimbabwe’s economy shrank by some 6.5 percent in 2019, and the World Bank projects a further contraction of 5 to 10 percent in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. T
Read more
Videos

Webber Wentzel on how Africa’s banking sector is responding to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Khurshid Fazel, Partner at Webber Wentzel and Head of the Financial Services Sector joins CNBC Africa to unpack the role of investment banking during the Covid-19 outbreak and the impact that the outbreak has on the financial services sector in key African economies.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Angola begins partial reopening of economy

CNBC Africa -
Angola lifted its Covid-19 state of emergency last week and has reopened businesses at 50 per cent capacity, as the economy faces the economic fallout from the global pandemic. The Angolan government has injected around 200 billion kwanzas into the economy, mostly through quantitative easing and Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

This initiative looks to help Rwandan entrepreneurs navigate COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
A number of projects in Rwanda have received grants from Corona Action Rwanda, an initiative that supports entrepreneurial projects that can mitigate the health or socio-economic impact of COVID-19. Cynthia Ndeti, Entrepreneurship Program Manager at Jasiri joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Rwanda Energy Group CEO: How COVID-19 is impacts Rwanda’s electrification targets

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda Parliament approved an International Development Association (IDA) credit worth €91,4 million to finance Rwanda’s energy sector supplemental development policy financing. In the country, government's statistics indicate that electricity access rose to 54 per cent countrywide (39 per cent on-grid, 15 per cent off-grid). CNBC Africa’s Fiona Muthoni spoke with Ron Weiss, CEO of Rwanda Energy Group for more.
Read more
Videos

What OPEC+ meeting means for prices in the near term

CNBC Africa -
Oil producer club and its allies failed to agree on moving its planned June 9th and 10th meeting to today despite the recommendation by Algeria; which holds the rotating presidency of the group. But what will this meeting mean for oil prices in the near term? Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa more....
Read more
Videos

Mastercard Foundation commits $40mn to Africa’s fight against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The Mastercard Foundation has committed $40 million to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention as it seeks to contribute to the COVID-19 fight. Peter Materu, Chief Program Officer, Mastercard Foundation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Administrators propose sales plan for SA retailer Edcon, see potential job cuts

Reuters -
Administrators in charge of South Africa’s Edcon have proposed a sales process that may lead to job redundancies in “significant numbers”, after the retailer filed for a form of bankruptcy protection in April.
Read more
Economy

Rallying rand leads African currency resurgence

CNBC -
KEY POINTS The global spread of the coronavirus pandemic sent investors flocking to the greenback in March and...
Read more
Videos

Webber Wentzel on how Africa’s banking sector is responding to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Khurshid Fazel, Partner at Webber Wentzel and Head of the Financial Services Sector joins CNBC Africa to unpack the role of investment banking during the Covid-19 outbreak and the impact that the outbreak has on the financial services sector in key African economies.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Angola begins partial reopening of economy

CNBC Africa -
Angola lifted its Covid-19 state of emergency last week and has reopened businesses at 50 per cent capacity, as the economy faces the economic fallout from the global pandemic. The Angolan government has injected around 200 billion kwanzas into the economy, mostly through quantitative easing and Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved