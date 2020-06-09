Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 8th June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Highlights of the situation report
Five (5) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated. 289 RDT screening tests and 394 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 53668 (31767 RDT and 21901 PCR). Recoveries were reported by Masvingo Province (11) and Mashonaland East Province (1). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 287; recovered 46, active cases 237 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
Number of tests done
Number of Confirmed Cases
Number
Recovered
Number of
Active
Cases
Deceased
Province
RDT
PCR
New
Cum
New
Cum
New
Cum
Bulawayo
19
100
0
19
0
10
8
0
1
Harare
135
168
0
99
0
16
81
0
2
Manicaland
10
61
0
12
0
0
12
0
0
Mash Cent.
2
0
0
4
0
0
4
0
0
Mash East
12
7
0
23
1
6
17
0
0
Mash West
7
33
3
18
0
0
17
0
1
Midlands
20
1
0
24
0
0
24
0
0
Masvingo
4
0
2
41
11
11
30
0
0
Mat North
45
19
0
6
0
3
3
0
0
Mat South
35
5
0
41
0
0
41
0
0
Total
289
394
5
287
12
46
237
0
4
