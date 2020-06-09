Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 8th June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Highlights of the situation report

Five (5) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated. 289 RDT screening tests and 394 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 53668 (31767 RDT and 21901 PCR). Recoveries were reported by Masvingo Province (11) and Mashonaland East Province (1). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 287; recovered 46, active cases 237 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of

Active

Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

19

100

0

19

0

10

8

0

1

Harare

135

168

0

99

0

16

81

0

2

Manicaland

10

61

0

12

0

0

12

0

0

Mash Cent.

2

0

0

4

0

0

4

0

0

Mash East

12

7

0

23

1

6

17

0

0

Mash West

7

33

3

18

0

0

17

0

1

Midlands

20

1

0

24

0

0

24

0

0

Masvingo

4

0

2

41

11

11

30

0

0

Mat North

45

19

0

6

0

3

3

0

0

Mat South

35

5

0

41

0

0

41

0

0

Total

289

394

5

287

12

46

237

0

4

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.