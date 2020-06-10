APO

African Business and Finance Experts join forces with Save the Children in Innovative Partnership to tackle Covid-19 in Africa

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

A new partnership bringing together private enterprise and the UK’s leading non-profit humanitarian organisation for children has been formed to tackle the challenges posed by Covid-19 in Africa. The African Pandemic Response Alliance (APRA) (https://www.AfricaPRA.org/), made up of businesses and financial experts with deep knowledge of and connections to Africa, has joined forces with Save the Children UK to help contain and prevent the spread of Covid-19 in African nations, and address the impact of the pandemic on children in these communities.

Founded by Dawda Jawara, a lawyer and investment adviser, APRA’s team has expertise in financial structuring, African healthcare systems, corporate operations, fundraising, and procurement and logistics. APRA partners include the African Union, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Altica Partners, Aramex, Asoko Insight, Baylis Emerging Markets, Cohen and Gresser LLP, and VIA Global Health. Together with Save the Children, APRA has launched the Africa Pandemic Response Campaign to fund activities which will help reduce the impact on children and their families, such as providing personal protective equipment to health workers, running remote training and handwashing campaigns, and implementing testing and tracking systems.

Keith Kibirango, Head of Africa Philanthropy at Save the Children, said: “We are delighted to be announcing this partnership with APRA. The combination of our networks, knowledge and our presence in affected communities across Africa will enable us to provide immediate and meaningful support to vulnerable children and their families affected by Covid-19. In countries already grappling with food crises and health challenges, Save the Children is working to help to slow the spread of coronavirus, distribute protective equipment and medical supplies, ensure children’s nutrition and vaccinations are not falling behind, and grow our network of community health workers.”

Dawda Jawara III, Founder of APRA and Partner at Altica Partners, said: “The scale of the Covid-19 pandemic has shifted traditional boundaries between the private, public and third sectors, and demands that everyone step out of their comfort zone. It is a privilege to be joining forces with our partners and Save the Children to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Africa. As professionals and entrepreneurs with deep ties to the continent, we couldn’t sit back and do nothing. We plan to raise funds, pool resources and work on a pan-African basis to address immediate humanitarian and ongoing economic concerns raised by Covid-19.”

Dr John Nkengasong, Director of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said: “Containment and preventive measures are critical to ensuring that Covid-19 caseloads in Africa remain low and already fragile health systems aren’t overwhelmed. Through coordinating businesses, governments and the nonprofit sector, the Africa Pandemic Response Campaign compliments and strengthens ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the virus across the continent. By all working together, we can help ensure life-saving resources reach those who need them most.”

Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), said: “When the Covid-19 pandemic started afflicting Africa, Afreximbank immediately put in place several initiatives to help deal with the economic and health impacts. Supporting African countries in times of crisis is part of our mandate, but no one institution will be able to shoulder the relief effort on its own. That is why we are also working with other organisations to put in place coordinated interventions to respond to the pandemic. The African Pandemic Response Alliance is one of those noble initiatives we are proud to join.”

The funds raised as a result of the campaign will be spent on providing medical and protective equipment for healthcare workers in at-risk countries, as well as a range of activities focused on raising awareness and prevention. To alleviate the economic burden in vulnerable communities, it will work alongside African governments, increase payments to parents and healthcare workers to expand health and nutrition services. Crucially, the campaign will also finance systems for Covid-19 contact tracing surveillance and case reporting.

The campaign will initially focus on higher risk countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Somalia, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan and Uganda. Other countries will be included on a case-by-case basis.

Keith Kibirango: “Africa’s health systems are ill-equipped to deal with existing medical demands, let alone the Covid-19 pandemic. Focusing on prevention and containment of the virus is key to prevent health systems becoming overwhelmed, with serious knock-on effects in terms of treatment for and prevention of other diseases, including Ebola, and common childhood killers such as malaria and diarrhea.”

Dawda Jawara III added: “Alongside the healthcare threat, African countries, many of which are reliant on revenues from remittances and commodity exports, are significantly exposed to the global economic fallout from Covid-19. We need to act now to limit the damage done, and put the building blocks in place to ensure the continent recovers swiftly and is better-placed to deal with future crises.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Pandemic Response Alliance (APRA).

Media Contact: Felicity Slater [email protected] +44 7931 565 986

Notes: To find out more and to donate to the campaign, visit https://www.AfricaPRA.org/ or email [email protected]

About APRA: The Africa Pandemic Response Alliance (APRA) (https://www.AfricaPRA.org/) is a coalition of non-profits and corporations working together on innovative solutions to Africa's healthcare challenges.

For more information visit https://www.AfricaPRA.org/.

About Save the Children: Save the Children (https://www.SavetheChildren.org.uk/) fights every single day for children’s futures. We stand side by side with children in the toughest places to be a child. In places where others won’t go, we’re there, giving everything to make sure they survive, get protected, and have the chance to learn. Every child should get to make their mark on the world and build a better future for us all.

For more information visit https://www.SavetheChildren.org.uk/.

Related Content

Opinion

COMMENT: Youth Day 2020 – The link between the Young Turks of Soweto and George Floyd.

Chris Bishop -
"Years later he told, with horror, how he saw police tossing the dead bodies of schoolchildren in a pile in the aftermath of the shooting that claimed at least 176 lives. Rarely was more blood spilt and innocence lost in Africa in a single clash with authority."
Read more
International News

The Rise Of Ferrari

CNBC -
In May 2020, Italian supercar maker Ferrari soared to a $30 billion market value, beating the top three major U.S. automakers. Compared to GM, Ford, and Fiat-Chrysler, Ferrari is a small carmaker known for limiting production and only makes about 10,
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Business giants worth $16 trillion commit to mobilising resources to build back better from COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn a meeting convened by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today, leaders of prominent financial institutions and businesses pledged to scale-up sustainable investments globally, especially in countries most in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance issued a statement (see below) vowing greater action to confront the global economic crisis driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and keep the Su
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: World Trade Organization (WTO) report looks at trade developments in poorest countries in wake of COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logoA new information note published by the WTO Secretariat looks at how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the participation of least-developed countries (LDCs) in global trade. The note stresses that LDCs have seen a significant decline in export earnings due to decreasing demand in key markets, falling commodity prices and a decline in remittances and are likely to be the hardest hit by the crisis due to their limited resources to stimulate growth. Most LDCs have experienced a sig
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Kenya Tax Authorities turn heat on e-commerce for revenue collection

CNBC Africa -
Global online firms generating cash in Kenya’s cyberspace will start paying taxes in the next six months if Parliament enacts the Finance Bill, 2020 into law. The proposed law has not defined the threshold of what constitutes the amount of tax payable under digital services but stipulates that payment made under the new tax shall be due at the time of the transfer for the service to the providers. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How OPEC’s extended supply cut impacts Nigerian oil producers

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says it expects Nigeria’s oil sector to shrink by 10.6 per cent this year. This comes as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari says Nigeria has brought down its oil production to 1.412 million barrels per day in compliance with the supply cut agreed on by oil producer club, OPEC and its allies. Abiodun Adesanya, CEO of DegeConek joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Videos

World Bank: SSA economy to contract 2.8% in 2020

CNBC Africa -
Latest World Bank data shows that economic activity in Sub-Sahara Africa is on course to contract by 2.8 per cent this year, the deepest ever on record.
Read more
Videos

DRC faces triple threat of coronavirus, Ebola & measles

CNBC Africa -
The Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo officially declared the eleventh Ebola outbreak in the country on the first of June this year. This means that the DRC is now fighting to curtail the spread of three major health outbreaks – the Ebola Virus Disease, Measles and the COVID-19 pandemic simultaneously. Niniola Williams, Managing Director of Drasa Health Trust joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Opinion

COMMENT: Youth Day 2020 – The link between the Young Turks of Soweto and George Floyd.

Chris Bishop -
"Years later he told, with horror, how he saw police tossing the dead bodies of schoolchildren in a pile in the aftermath of the shooting that claimed at least 176 lives. Rarely was more blood spilt and innocence lost in Africa in a single clash with authority."
Read more
International News

The Rise Of Ferrari

CNBC -
In May 2020, Italian supercar maker Ferrari soared to a $30 billion market value, beating the top three major U.S. automakers. Compared to GM, Ford, and Fiat-Chrysler, Ferrari is a small carmaker known for limiting production and only makes about 10,
Read more
Videos

MultiChoice FY profits jumps, add 900K new subscribers

CNBC Africa -
Africa’s largest pay TV operator added 900,000 new subscribers in the 2020 financial year. Multi-choice said annual profit jumped 39 per cent, helped by reduced losses in its rest of Africa portfolio and strong cost containment. Calvo Mawela, CEO, MultiChocie Group.
Read more
Videos

Analysing markets ahead of Nigeria’s Wednesday PMA

CNBC Africa -
Traders at Nigeria’s money market say depending on the outcome of today’s Primary Market Auction where naira was on offer, activities in the secondary market may remain lukewarm with rates broadly stable as demand is expected to remain weak. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved