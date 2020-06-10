APO

African Development Bank and development partners propel Somalia back from the brink

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

In early 2020, Somalia, with support from the United Kingdom Government and the European Union, settled its arrears to the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), paving the way for the lifting of 30-year old sanctions imposed by the Bank and the resumption of full engagement with the fragile East African country.

A $122.55 million grant agreement signed in March, between Bank Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, Khaled Sherif and Somali Finance Minister Abdirahman Beileh marked a milestone on a tough but necessary process of rehabilitation which began in 2014.

The shift to a new and more hopeful phase in which Somalia, with assistance from the Bank and other development partners, can accelerate its national development agenda of consolidating peace, fighting poverty and ensuring inclusive growth “is a new beginning” for the country. “We stuck with our reforms, we were persistent, and it has paid off,”  Minister Beileh said.

The reforms, driven by IMF Staff Monitored Programs (SMPs), restored the confidence of International finance Institutions and led the UK and the EU to provide the funding to support the clearance of Somalia’s loan arrears to the Bank Group.

“I am absolutely delighted that the African Development Bank provided the leadership needed to push for and successfully negotiate the arrears clearance for Somalia. It was a reflection of the power of partnerships and consensus building,” Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said.

Although Somalia had been under the Bank’s sanctions since 1990 when the government of Siad Barre fell, the institution continued to provide technical and governance support to the country through the African Development Fund, Transition Support Facility, and other special funds including Special Relief Funds, Africa Legal Support Facility Green Environment Fund, African Water Facility, RWSSI and the Multi-Partner Somalia Infrastructure Fund.

Somalia also benefitted from the Bank’s drought-related assistance channeled through the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

Beginning in 2014, The Federal Government of Somalia resumed relations with the IMF after a two-decade break, and in 2016 signed the first of a series of SMPs to restore fiscal balance, avoid accumulation of domestic arrears and maintain a floor on the central bank’s net foreign assets. The program also included a comprehensive currency reform and modernizing tax and customs administrations.

The Bank partnered with the Somali authorities to deliver on reform commitments under the IMF SMPs. In July 2015 and December 2017, the Bank’s Board approved two projects worth $10.2 million to support economic and financial governance reforms, including boosting Somalia’s revenue mobilization through enhanced tax revenue systems and administration. The target is to raise domestic revenue collection levels from the current 1.9% of GDP to 2.5% by 2020, a target exceeded in 2019 when the ratio reached 3.9%.

“The Bank’s contribution to strengthening our revenue mobilization and institution building is evident through these investments, which will enhance our capacity to collect domestic revenue,” Beileh said. 

By 2020, when the Bank and the Somali government signed the grant agreement, the country had successfully completed three SMPs and was making good progress on a fourth program that has since been converted into a three-year program funded through an Extended Credit Facility and Extended Financing Facility. In response to the country’s improving records, the Bank  extended much needed financing. 

The Bank’s current portfolio in Somalia totals $298 million, covering operations in agriculture, water and sanitation, transport, social and energy, and multi-sectoral projects including four economic and financial governance projects and one statistics project. The portfolio includes the Economic and Financial Reforms Support Program (EFRSP) of just over $122 million approved in February 2020. The EFRSP is a stand-alone general budget support operation that is part of the Bank’s contribution to Somalia’s post-arrears clearance and aims to support the country’s on-going economic and financial reforms.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Business giants worth $16 trillion commit to mobilising resources to build back better from COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn a meeting convened by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today, leaders of prominent financial institutions and businesses pledged to scale-up sustainable investments globally, especially in countries most in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance issued a statement (see below) vowing greater action to confront the global economic crisis driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and keep the Su
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: World Trade Organization (WTO) report looks at trade developments in poorest countries in wake of COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logoA new information note published by the WTO Secretariat looks at how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the participation of least-developed countries (LDCs) in global trade. The note stresses that LDCs have seen a significant decline in export earnings due to decreasing demand in key markets, falling commodity prices and a decline in remittances and are likely to be the hardest hit by the crisis due to their limited resources to stimulate growth. Most LDCs have experienced a sig
Read more
Videos

MultiChoice FY profits jumps, add 900K new subscribers

CNBC Africa -
Africa’s largest pay TV operator added 900,000 new subscribers in the 2020 financial year. Multi-choice said annual profit jumped 39 per cent, helped by reduced losses in its rest of Africa portfolio and strong cost containment. Calvo Mawela, CEO, MultiChocie Group.
Read more
APO

Zambia Rugby uses COVID-19 Downtime to implement ScrumIT Rugby Management System (RMS)

Africa Press Office -
Zambia Rugby (https://www.ZRU.rugby/) has decided to use the COVID-19 ‘downtime’ to improve its administrative capacity by adopting and implementing scrumIT as Rugby Management System (RMS). According to Gen Clement Sinkamba, President of Zambia Rugby, the decision to use scrumIT was driven by the need to streamline the administration of the Union and to empower the Clubs in Zambia to become more efficient and effective in its administration. “When the novel Coronavirus COV
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Kenya Tax Authorities turn heat on e-commerce for revenue collection

CNBC Africa -
Global online firms generating cash in Kenya’s cyberspace will start paying taxes in the next six months if Parliament enacts the Finance Bill, 2020 into law. The proposed law has not defined the threshold of what constitutes the amount of tax payable under digital services but stipulates that payment made under the new tax shall be due at the time of the transfer for the service to the providers. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How OPEC’s extended supply cut impacts Nigerian oil producers

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says it expects Nigeria’s oil sector to shrink by 10.6 per cent this year. This comes as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari says Nigeria has brought down its oil production to 1.412 million barrels per day in compliance with the supply cut agreed on by oil producer club, OPEC and its allies. Abiodun Adesanya, CEO of DegeConek joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Videos

World Bank: SSA economy to contract 2.8% in 2020

CNBC Africa -
Latest World Bank data shows that economic activity in Sub-Sahara Africa is on course to contract by 2.8 per cent this year, the deepest ever on record.
Read more
Videos

DRC faces triple threat of coronavirus, Ebola & measles

CNBC Africa -
The Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo officially declared the eleventh Ebola outbreak in the country on the first of June this year. This means that the DRC is now fighting to curtail the spread of three major health outbreaks – the Ebola Virus Disease, Measles and the COVID-19 pandemic simultaneously. Niniola Williams, Managing Director of Drasa Health Trust joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Opinion

COMMENT: Youth Day 2020 – The link between the Young Turks of Soweto and George Floyd.

Chris Bishop -
"Years later he told, with horror, how he saw police tossing the dead bodies of schoolchildren in a pile in the aftermath of the shooting that claimed at least 176 lives. Rarely was more blood spilt and innocence lost in Africa in a single clash with authority."
Read more
International News

The Rise Of Ferrari

CNBC -
In May 2020, Italian supercar maker Ferrari soared to a $30 billion market value, beating the top three major U.S. automakers. Compared to GM, Ford, and Fiat-Chrysler, Ferrari is a small carmaker known for limiting production and only makes about 10,
Read more
Videos

MultiChoice FY profits jumps, add 900K new subscribers

CNBC Africa -
Africa’s largest pay TV operator added 900,000 new subscribers in the 2020 financial year. Multi-choice said annual profit jumped 39 per cent, helped by reduced losses in its rest of Africa portfolio and strong cost containment. Calvo Mawela, CEO, MultiChocie Group.
Read more
Videos

Analysing markets ahead of Nigeria’s Wednesday PMA

CNBC Africa -
Traders at Nigeria’s money market say depending on the outcome of today’s Primary Market Auction where naira was on offer, activities in the secondary market may remain lukewarm with rates broadly stable as demand is expected to remain weak. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved