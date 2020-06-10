APO

Coronavirus – Africa: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) – Most-neglected displacement/crisis countries in Africa

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Norwegian Refugee Council today highlighted countries with neglected displacement crises, a list that included several countries where the International Committee of the Red Cross also has deep concerns for people uprooted by violence:

Patrick Youssef, ICRC’s incoming regional director for Africa:

“Violence in many parts of Africa has not stopped because of COVID-19. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Mali, and South Sudan, families continue to be forcibly uprooted, fueling already-dire displacement crises now complicated by COVID. Our teams every day see the resilience of displaced families to carve out a living after losing everything to conflict, but now they face a crisis on top of a crisis. Physical distancing is impossible. Running water, soap and medical care are often hard to come by. And the rising price effect of COVID hits empty stomachs hard. Violence and COVID-19 are a tragic combination for far too many.”

Democratic Republic of Congo

“In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, millions of people have to flee their home in search of safety. Numbers will keep rising as long as international humanitarian law is not fully respected. We must ensure that internally displaced people are protected as much as possible from the effects of conflict and get access to shelter, hygiene, health, safety and nutrition,” said Rachel Bernhard, ICRC’s head of delegation in the DRC.

Abuses against civilians by weapon bearers on several sides remain widespread. Civilians are injured, killed, displaced, subjected to sexual violence, forcibly recruited to armed groups, and see their property destroyed. Many are traumatized by the fighting. Millions have been internally displaced or fled the country for Angola, Burundi, Uganda and elsewhere, while others are deported or return to the DRC.

Cameroon

The humanitarian situation in the English-speaking region remains very worrying. Insecurity and violence limit people’s access to basic services such as health care and education and disrupt economic activities. The violence also forces many to flee into the surrounding forest, move into other cities and towns in the country, or seek refuge abroad. They are often separated from their families, and lack resources to get by.  

Burkina Faso

The number of people displaced by armed violence in Burkina Faso continues to rise, and last year was the fastest growing displacement crisis in Africa. The city of Djibo in northern Burkina Faso saw its population more than double in 2019. The ICRC last month provided food to more than 51,000 displaced people in the north and relief items to 9,000 people in the country’s east and east-central.

Mali

Conflict and climate change continue to spark massive population movements both within Mali and across its borders. Just last week, attacks in central Mali left villages burned to the ground, herds and property looted, and families killed and forced to flee. For displaced Malians, COVID-19 is an additional threat that comes on top of immediate threats such as gunshot wounds and blast injuries, all while life-saving health care is limited at best in remote areas.

South Sudan

An eruption of violence in Jonglei State in May left thousands of families displaced. Nearly 4 million South Sudanese remain displaced from their homes both within South Sudan and across its borders because of war and violence. More than 200,000 of them live in overcrowded camps inside UN peacekeeping bases known as protection of civilian (PoC) sites. Just last month, the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the PoC sites in the capital Juba.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Mauritius: British High Commission launches Covid-19 Fund

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe British High Commission is inviting proposals for projects dealing with the impact of covid-19 in Mauritius. Proposals should provide a clear link to covid-19 and focus on the following priority areas: i) Economic recovery and response, including around climate, health and business; ii) Support to vulnerable groups within Mauritius and Rodrigues; iii) Impact on green and sustainable policies and/or activities. We invite proposals from civil society, commercial organisation
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: 2127 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 Update: A total of 25011 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 2127 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 82 more COVID-19 related deaths: 61 in the Western Cape, 11 in the Eastern Cape and 10 from Gauteng. We send our deepest condolences.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 10th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 170 Active cases: 2068 Severe cases: 33 New recovered: 22 Total recovered: 401 New deaths: 3 Total deaths: 35 Total cases: 2506Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Facebook launches Messenger Kids across Sub-Saharan Africa: Giving Parents supervision over their Children’s online activity

Africa Press Office -
Today, Facebook (www.facebook.com) is rolling out Messenger Kids, a video chat and messaging app that helps children connect with friends and family in a fun, parent-controlled space. Available to download from the Apple App and Google Play Stores, Messenger Kids has been designed for children between the ages of 6 to 12 years, with the app including two new features aimed at helping kids connect with their friends and family.  Helping to shape the Messenger Kids app, Facebook has worked
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Absa CEO on navigating COVID-19 headwinds & SA’s economic outlook

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa with Absa CEO Daniel Mminele on the back of the group’s completion of a three year separation of the biggest shareholder of the company Barclays. He spoke about the group lending and economic recovery outlook amid the Covid-19 pandemic....
Read more
Financial

ArcelorMittal South Africa fined R3.64 million over hydrogen sulfide emissions

Reuters -
ArcelorMittal South Africa will pay a fine of 3.64 million rand ($219,658) relating to charges of exceeding hydrogen sulfide minimum emissions standards at its coke plant in 2016, it said on Wednesday.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How the pandemic threatens global peace

CNBC Africa -
Global peace is on the brink of collapse in the wake of the civil unrest protests in America, as well as the risk of Covid-19 potentially threatening socio-economic developments in countries and creating humanitarian crisis and unrest amongst citizens. This is according to the 2020 Global Peace Index and joining CNBC Africa for more is Serge Stroobants, Director for the Europe & MENA Region from the Institute for Economics & Peace.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Business Confidence slumps to new low in Q2

CNBC Africa -
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index has fallen to a record low of 5 points in the second quarter due to the unprecedented damage from Covid-19. This is lowest level in business confidence since the survey started in 1975. Joining CNBC Africa to breakdown the figures is Siobhan Redford, Economist at RMB.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

Analysing markets ahead of Nigeria’s Wednesday PMA

CNBC Africa -
Traders at Nigeria’s money market say depending on the outcome of today’s Primary Market Auction where naira was on offer, activities in the secondary market may remain lukewarm with rates broadly stable as demand is expected to remain weak. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

How OPEC’s extended supply cut impacts Nigerian oil producers

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says it expects Nigeria’s oil sector to shrink by 10.6 per cent this year. This comes as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari says Nigeria has brought down its oil production to 1.412 million barrels per day in compliance with the supply cut agreed on by oil producer club, OPEC and its allies. Abiodun Adesanya, CEO of DegeConek joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Videos

World Bank: SSA economy to contract 2.8% in 2020

CNBC Africa -
Latest World Bank data shows that economic activity in Sub-Sahara Africa is on course to contract by 2.8 per cent this year, the deepest ever on record.
Read more
Videos

DRC faces triple threat of coronavirus, Ebola & measles

CNBC Africa -
The Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo officially declared the eleventh Ebola outbreak in the country on the first of June this year. This means that the DRC is now fighting to curtail the spread of three major health outbreaks – the Ebola Virus Disease, Measles and the COVID-19 pandemic simultaneously. Niniola Williams, Managing Director of Drasa Health Trust joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved