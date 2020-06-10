APO

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (202,782) deaths (5,516), and recoveries (90,779)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (202,782) deaths (5,516), and recoveries (90,779) by region:

Central (21,597 cases; 445 deaths; 7,620 recoveries): Burundi (83; 1; 45), Cameroon (8,681; 208; 4,836), Central African Republic (1,888; 6; 40), Chad (844; 71; 706), Congo (728; 24; 221), DRC (4,259; 90; 539), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,294; 21; 956), Sao Tome & Principe (514; 12; 77).

Eastern (23,400; 691; 7,333): Comoros (141; 2; 67), Djibouti (4,331; 34; 2,139), Eritrea (41; 0; 39), Ethiopia (2,336; 32; 379), Kenya (2,989; 88; 873), Madagascar (1,138; 9; 274), Mauritius (337; 10; 324), Rwanda (463; 2; 300), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,416; 85; 489), South Sudan (1,604; 19; 15), Sudan (6,427; 389; 2,127), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (657; 0; 118).

Northern (58,014; 2,337; 25,338): Algeria (10,382; 724; 6,951), Egypt (36,829; 1,306; 9,786), Libya (332; 5; 57), Mauritania (947; 43; 69), Morocco (8,437; 210; 7,493), Tunisia (1,087; 49; 982).

Southern (55,990; 1,190; 30,574): Angola (96; 4; 38), Botswana (40; 1; 23), Eswatini (371; 3; 232), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (455; 4; 55), Mozambique (453; 2; 136), Namibia (31; 0; 16), South Africa (52,991; 1,162; 29,006), Zambia (1,235; 10; 1,020), Zimbabwe (314; 4; 46).

Western (43,781; 853; 19,914): Benin (305; 4; 188), Burkina Faso (891; 53; 778), Cape Verde (585; 5; 266), Cote d'Ivoire (3,995; 38; 2,045), Gambia (28; 1; 21), Ghana (9,910; 48; 3,645), Guinea (4,258; 23; 2,942), Guinea-Bissau (1,389; 12; 153), Liberia (383; 31; 199), Mali (1,586; 94; 931), Niger (973; 65; 869), Nigeria (13,464; 365; 4,206), Senegal (4,516; 52; 2,809), Sierra Leone (1,001; 49; 611), Togo (497; 13; 251).

*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

