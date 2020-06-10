APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 10th June 2020

| Updated:
The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 6187; of these one-hundred-seventy (170) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 2506. Among the confirmed cases, 93 of them are male and 77 are female and their age ranges from 2 to 115 years. All of the confirmed cases are Ethiopian citizens. Among the cases, eighty-one (81) of them are identified from Addis Ababa, fifty-seven (57) from Somali region, thirteen (13) from Amhara region, seven (7) from Tigray, seven (7) from Oromia region, three (3) from Harari and two (2) from SNNPR region.

Unfortunately, three Ethiopians have passed away and the laboratory tests turned positive for COVID-19. The deaths are a 115 years old male from Addis Ababa, a 35 years old female from Oromia region and an 84 years old male from Addis Ababa. They all were dead bodies taken to health facility for forensic investigation and sample was tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total death related to COVID-19 in our country to thirty-five (35). We would like to pass our condolences to the families.

Furthermore, twenty-two (22) people from Addis Ababa recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries 401.

It should be understood that the numbers of cases that gets reported daily are not only numbers. Behind these numbers, there is a great deal of fear and sadness for many of their families and friends.

You may be distressed and sad because you have not visited your family for long time, have not attended a funeral of your loved ones, have not been at a wedding, have not visited your friends or relatives, or have not spent time with them. You have done all that to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19, once all of this is over you will see them again. Therefore, lets act responsibly as our action affects the prevention and consequences of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

158,521

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

6,187

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

170

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

2,068

Patients in intensive care

32

Newly recovered

18

Total recovered

401

Total deaths

35

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

2,506

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

For more information or to report if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796 and regional toll free lines, or use our email: – [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

