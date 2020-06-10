APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: 2127 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Update: A total of 25011 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 2127 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 82 more COVID-19 related deaths: 61 in the Western Cape, 11 in the Eastern Cape and 10 from Gauteng. We send our deepest condolences.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (202,782) deaths (5,516), and recoveries (90,779)

Africa Press Office -
Download logoAfrican Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (202,782) deaths (5,516), and recoveries (90,779) by region: Central (21,597 cases; 445 deaths; 7,620 recoveries): Burundi (83; 1; 45), Cameroon (8,681; 208; 4,836), Central African Republic (1,888; 6; 40), Chad (844; 71; 706), Congo (728; 24; 221), DRC (4,259; 90; 539), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,294; 21; 956), Sao Tome & Principe (514; 12; 77). Eastern (23,400; 691; 7,333): Comoros (141; 2; 67), Djibo
Read more
Videos

How OPEC’s extended supply cut impacts Nigerian oil producers

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says it expects Nigeria’s oil sector to shrink by 10.6 per cent this year. This comes as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari says Nigeria has brought down its oil production to 1.412 million barrels per day in compliance with the supply cut agreed on by oil producer club, OPEC and its allies. Abiodun Adesanya, CEO of DegeConek joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Videos

World Bank: SSA economy to contract 2.8% in 2020

CNBC Africa -
Latest World Bank data shows that economic activity in Sub-Sahara Africa is on course to contract by 2.8 per cent this year, the deepest ever on record.
Read more
Videos

DRC faces triple threat of coronavirus, Ebola & measles

CNBC Africa -
The Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo officially declared the eleventh Ebola outbreak in the country on the first of June this year. This means that the DRC is now fighting to curtail the spread of three major health outbreaks – the Ebola Virus Disease, Measles and the COVID-19 pandemic simultaneously. Niniola Williams, Managing Director of Drasa Health Trust joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Financial

ArcelorMittal South Africa fined R3.64 million over hydrogen sulfide emissions

Reuters -
ArcelorMittal South Africa will pay a fine of 3.64 million rand ($219,658) relating to charges of exceeding hydrogen sulfide minimum emissions standards at its coke plant in 2016, it said on Wednesday.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How the pandemic threatens global peace

CNBC Africa -
Global peace is on the brink of collapse in the wake of the civil unrest protests in America, as well as the risk of Covid-19 potentially threatening socio-economic developments in countries and creating humanitarian crisis and unrest amongst citizens. This is according to the 2020 Global Peace Index and joining CNBC Africa for more is Serge Stroobants, Director for the Europe & MENA Region from the Institute for Economics & Peace.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Business Confidence slumps to new low in Q2

CNBC Africa -
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index has fallen to a record low of 5 points in the second quarter due to the unprecedented damage from Covid-19. This is lowest level in business confidence since the survey started in 1975. Joining CNBC Africa to breakdown the figures is Siobhan Redford, Economist at RMB.
Read more
Videos

How Africa can manage growth, jobs & sustainable development amidst a global pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Amidst predictions of a global recession and an historic economic growth cut in Africa, UBA holds conversations with leaders and strategists defining Africa’s response to COVID - 19 and explores how the continent can manage growth, jobs and sustainable development within the pandemic....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

How OPEC’s extended supply cut impacts Nigerian oil producers

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says it expects Nigeria’s oil sector to shrink by 10.6 per cent this year. This comes as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari says Nigeria has brought down its oil production to 1.412 million barrels per day in compliance with the supply cut agreed on by oil producer club, OPEC and its allies. Abiodun Adesanya, CEO of DegeConek joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Videos

World Bank: SSA economy to contract 2.8% in 2020

CNBC Africa -
Latest World Bank data shows that economic activity in Sub-Sahara Africa is on course to contract by 2.8 per cent this year, the deepest ever on record.
Read more
Videos

DRC faces triple threat of coronavirus, Ebola & measles

CNBC Africa -
The Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo officially declared the eleventh Ebola outbreak in the country on the first of June this year. This means that the DRC is now fighting to curtail the spread of three major health outbreaks – the Ebola Virus Disease, Measles and the COVID-19 pandemic simultaneously. Niniola Williams, Managing Director of Drasa Health Trust joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Videos

Absa CEO on navigating COVID-19 headwinds & SA’s economic outlook

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa with Absa CEO Daniel Mminele on the back of the group’s completion of a three year separation of the biggest shareholder of the company Barclays. He spoke about the group lending and economic recovery outlook amid the Covid-19 pandemic....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved