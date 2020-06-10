APO

DHL Global Forwarding sharpens its focus on Morocco and West Africa with strategic leadership appointments

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

DHL Global Forwarding (www.DHL.com), the leading international provider of air, ocean and road freight solutions, has strengthened its leadership teams in Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and Morocco with new country manager appointments.

In the West Africa region, Gisele Bambara (https://bit.ly/2zj8P3E) leads a team made up of almost 80% women in Burkina Faso, where they have grown the business exponentially in the past 14 months to establish DHL Global Forwarding as the preferred logistics provider of choice among its customers. Lamine Junior Cisse will assume the dual role of country manager for Senegal (https://bit.ly/3f3cLES) as well as the region’s Industrial Projects commercial manager. He joins DHL from an international energy firm and takes over the country manager position from Elhadji Galaye Ndaw. Ndaw has been tapped for his expertise in business development, sales and marketing to advance the business in Cote d’Ivoire for the company. All three executives will report directly to Serigne Ndanck Mbaye, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, West Africa.

“The economic outlook (https://bit.ly/2BMsolH) for West Africa remains positive, and we are especially upbeat about the opportunities present in these three countries, which are among the continent’s top ten economies (https://bit.ly/30ot4YZ). With these new country heads, I am convinced that we are now better equipped to advance our market leading position in the forwarding business,” said Mbaye.

Tina Manoukian, an industry veteran who has been with DHL for 22 years, has been appointed to manage DHL Global Forwarding’s growing presence in Morocco, reporting directly to Pramod Bagalwadi, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Sub-Saharan Africa. DHL has been expanding its automotive portfolio in the past few years as the country emerges as one of the continent’s largest motor industries.

Bagalwadi is excited about the North African country prospects. “Morocco is really buzzing at the moment, thanks to government’s efforts to invest substantially on rail and road infrastructure as part of its economic strategy. We have seen an influx of foreign direct investments, especially in its automotive industry, due to the numerous automotive free trade agreements with the European Union and the United States. I’m confident that Tina will help raise the bar further for our business in Morocco,” said Bagalwadi.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Deutsche Post DHL.

Note to editors: To explore further insights on the logistics industry and global trade, please visit Logistics of Things (https://lot.dhl.com).

Media Contact: DHL Asia Pacific & EEMEA Corporate Communications, Sustainability and Brand Jenny Yeo / Fiona Teo Tel: +65 6879 8332 / +65 6879 8333 E-mail: [email protected]

About DHL – The logistics company for the world: DHL (www.DHL.com) is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Fortune 500 CEO to Speak at Africa.com Webinar

Africa Press Office -
This week Africa.com welcomes Jide Zeitlin, Chairman and CEO of Tapestry, Inc. - parent company to luxury brands Coach, Kate Spade & Stuart Weitzman to its webinar. Jide spent the first 20 years of his career at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., where he held a number of senior management positions including serving as Global Chief Operating Officer of their investment banking businesses. He also currently serves as Chairman of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, among other corporate and c
Read more
APO

DHL Global Forwarding sharpens its focus on Morocco and West Africa with strategic leadership appointments

Africa Press Office -
DHL Global Forwarding (www.DHL.com), the leading international provider of air, ocean and road freight solutions, has strengthened its leadership teams in Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and Morocco with new country manager appointments. In the West Africa region, Gisele Bambara (https://bit.ly/2zj8P3E) leads a team made up of almost 80% women in Burkina Faso, where they have grown the business exponentially in the past 14 months to establish DHL Global Forwarding as the preferred
Read more
International News

Why people are buying bankrupt stocks like Hertz, and everything else you missed in business news: C

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Dominic Chu breaks down why traders have bought so much stock in bankrupt companies like Hertz and J.C. Penney, and how it can quickly become a los
Read more
Coronavirus

This is how badly COVID-19 has ravaged Sub-Saharan Africa

Contributor -
Sub-Saharan Africa has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic activity collapsed in the first half of this year. This is by how much...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

International News

Why people are buying bankrupt stocks like Hertz, and everything else you missed in business news: C

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Dominic Chu breaks down why traders have bought so much stock in bankrupt companies like Hertz and J.C. Penney, and how it can quickly become a los
Read more
Coronavirus

This is how badly COVID-19 has ravaged Sub-Saharan Africa

Contributor -
Sub-Saharan Africa has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic activity collapsed in the first half of this year. This is by how much...
Read more
Videos

Group Five shareholders take business rescue practitioners to court

CNBC Africa -
A group of 48 Group Five shareholders are taking the construction company's business rescue practitioners to court. Sam Rosseau, Director at SWVG Inc Attorneys joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

ARCH’s Africa renewable power fund shines $3mn on Sun Exchange

CNBC Africa -
British based private equity firm ARCH Emerging Market Partners has invested $3 million in Sun Exchange. This brings total investments in Sun Exchange, a Cape Town based renewable energy start-up that allows people to buy individual cells on solar projects and earn rental income in cryptocurrency, to $4 million. Abe Cambridge, CEO & Founder of Sun Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

ArcelorMittal South Africa fined R3.64 million over hydrogen sulfide emissions

Reuters -
ArcelorMittal South Africa will pay a fine of 3.64 million rand ($219,658) relating to charges of exceeding hydrogen sulfide minimum emissions standards at its coke plant in 2016, it said on Wednesday.
Read more
Videos

Second wave of locusts threatens food security in East Africa

CNBC Africa -
Kenya is facing the worst desert locust invasion in 70 years that has affected the already vulnerable northern region of the country. In May, the World Bank Board of Directors approved a $43 million International Development Assistance credit for Kenya as part of a larger regional Emergency Locust Response Project to respond to the threat posed by the desert locust outbreak and to strengthen Kenya’s system for preparedness. Nick Kwolek, Founder of KwolCo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Burundi’s president Pierre Nkurunziza passes on aged 55

CNBC Africa -
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, the government says. He was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, his condition improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, officials say. Burundi Political and Economic Analyst, Jean Claude Nkundwa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

#BusinessTomorrow: Media’s battle for survival amid COVID-19 & lock-downs

CNBC Africa -
The media faces a battle for survival at a time of the greatest upheaval and disruption since Caxton came up with the printing press. For years, the traditional media in Africa has seen its power wane in the face of technological changes and shrinking advertising. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop talks to a panel of experts on the topic of the media's battle for survival amid Covid-19 and lockdowns....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved