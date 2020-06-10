DHL Global Forwarding sharpens its focus on Morocco and West Africa with strategic leadership appointments

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

DHL Global Forwarding (www.DHL.com), the leading international provider of air, ocean and road freight solutions, has strengthened its leadership teams in Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and Morocco with new country manager appointments.

In the West Africa region, Gisele Bambara (https://bit.ly/2zj8P3E) leads a team made up of almost 80% women in Burkina Faso, where they have grown the business exponentially in the past 14 months to establish DHL Global Forwarding as the preferred logistics provider of choice among its customers. Lamine Junior Cisse will assume the dual role of country manager for Senegal (https://bit.ly/3f3cLES) as well as the region’s Industrial Projects commercial manager. He joins DHL from an international energy firm and takes over the country manager position from Elhadji Galaye Ndaw. Ndaw has been tapped for his expertise in business development, sales and marketing to advance the business in Cote d’Ivoire for the company. All three executives will report directly to Serigne Ndanck Mbaye, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, West Africa.

“The economic outlook (https://bit.ly/2BMsolH) for West Africa remains positive, and we are especially upbeat about the opportunities present in these three countries, which are among the continent’s top ten economies (https://bit.ly/30ot4YZ). With these new country heads, I am convinced that we are now better equipped to advance our market leading position in the forwarding business,” said Mbaye.

Tina Manoukian, an industry veteran who has been with DHL for 22 years, has been appointed to manage DHL Global Forwarding’s growing presence in Morocco, reporting directly to Pramod Bagalwadi, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Sub-Saharan Africa. DHL has been expanding its automotive portfolio in the past few years as the country emerges as one of the continent’s largest motor industries.

Bagalwadi is excited about the North African country prospects. “Morocco is really buzzing at the moment, thanks to government’s efforts to invest substantially on rail and road infrastructure as part of its economic strategy. We have seen an influx of foreign direct investments, especially in its automotive industry, due to the numerous automotive free trade agreements with the European Union and the United States. I’m confident that Tina will help raise the bar further for our business in Morocco,” said Bagalwadi.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Deutsche Post DHL.

Note to editors: To explore further insights on the logistics industry and global trade, please visit Logistics of Things (https://lot.dhl.com).

Media Contact: DHL Asia Pacific & EEMEA Corporate Communications, Sustainability and Brand Jenny Yeo / Fiona Teo Tel: +65 6879 8332 / +65 6879 8333 E-mail: [email protected]

About DHL – The logistics company for the world: DHL (www.DHL.com) is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

Media filesDownload logo