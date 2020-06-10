APO

Somalia: African Development Bank’s intervention helps to curb COVID-19 in vulnerable communities

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

With 2.6 million internally displaced persons in Somalia, the outbreak of COVID-19 poses an additional challenge in an already fragile situation, leaving the population highly vulnerable.

Thankfully, the African Development Bank-financed (www.AfDB.org) water supply and sanitation project came in handy as a critical control intervention, although COVID-19 was not anticipated in 2016 when the project was launched.

Through its implementing agency, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), internally displaced persons (IDPs), hard-to-reach rural communities and vulnerable populations now have access to clean water. The project is also promoting good sanitation and hygiene practices by constructing public handwashing stands to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across vulnerable communities in Somalia.

The project received funding from the United Kingdom within the framework of the Multi-Partner Somalia Infrastructure Fund (https://bit.ly/37hg8FC), established in October 2016 to mobilise resources for rehabilitation and development of infrastructure, and related skills development and institutional capacity building. Other donors who have contributed to the Fund include the European Union, Italy and the Islamic Development Bank.

“The African Development Bank and the International Organization for Migration were the first partners to provide us with handwashing facilities and to create community awareness of COVID-19,” said Mohamed Sheik Aden, a medical officer in the Kismayo District in Jubaland.

The $10.4 million Improving Access to Water Supply and Sanitation in Rural Somalia Project, which is to be completed in December 2020, also aims to reduce mortality among children under 5 years.

So far, the project has rehabilitated 26 boreholes and 30 mini water systems, providing 85,282 households with access to clean water. The boreholes are equipped with 18KW solar power systems to ensure their operational sustainability. An additional 30 mini-water systems are  currently being constructed under the project and, once completed will provide  clean water to an additional 20,000 households.

“The continuous hygiene promotion has helped those of us in IDP camps to better understand the pandemic and how handwashing is critical to prevention,’’ said Halima Aden of the Danwadaag IDP settlement in Dhobley Port of Entry.

In close coordination with the Somali Ministry of Water and Energy, Ministry of Health, and Federal Member States, 62 handwashing points have been established at health facilities, ports of entry, markets, and community centres in Kismayo and Dhobley IDP sites in Jubaland State.

Additional 60 handwashing points will be established in the coming months.  

By the end of May 2020, the project had provided access to handwashing facilities to 60,000 people and distributed soap and sanitary materials to 2,209 vulnerable households. This intervention has helped to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. There are plans to distribute washing soap to 2,000 vulnerable households over the next weeks.

Hygiene promoters have been engaged to educate communities on preventive practices, in line with World Health Organization guidelines. These efforts have improved hygiene levels in the camps, helping vulnerable communities and families curb the spread of the coronavirus and other sanitation-related diseases.

As at the end of May 2020, there were 81 trained hygiene promoters with a target to reach 14,368 vulnerable households (80,311 individuals). There were also 225 community hygiene workers. COVID-19 prevention materials were translated in Somali language and distributed. There are plans to reach an additional 10,000 households (60,000 people) over the next weeks.

“I now have the opportunity to clean my hands before and after visiting the health centre in my community. This is critical to the prevention of COVID-19,” said a user simply identified as Aisha.

“Before the handwashing facilities were installed, patients coming to the centres had contact with walls, chairs, tables and sometimes with us, increasing the risks for everyone to get infected,” said Hamdi Muktar, a client at a health facility in Alaneley.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Business giants worth $16 trillion commit to mobilising resources to build back better from COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn a meeting convened by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today, leaders of prominent financial institutions and businesses pledged to scale-up sustainable investments globally, especially in countries most in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance issued a statement (see below) vowing greater action to confront the global economic crisis driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and keep the Su
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: World Trade Organization (WTO) report looks at trade developments in poorest countries in wake of COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logoA new information note published by the WTO Secretariat looks at how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the participation of least-developed countries (LDCs) in global trade. The note stresses that LDCs have seen a significant decline in export earnings due to decreasing demand in key markets, falling commodity prices and a decline in remittances and are likely to be the hardest hit by the crisis due to their limited resources to stimulate growth. Most LDCs have experienced a sig
Read more
Videos

MultiChoice FY profits jumps, add 900K new subscribers

CNBC Africa -
Africa’s largest pay TV operator added 900,000 new subscribers in the 2020 financial year. Multi-choice said annual profit jumped 39 per cent, helped by reduced losses in its rest of Africa portfolio and strong cost containment. Calvo Mawela, CEO, MultiChocie Group.
Read more
APO

Zambia Rugby uses COVID-19 Downtime to implement ScrumIT Rugby Management System (RMS)

Africa Press Office -
Zambia Rugby (https://www.ZRU.rugby/) has decided to use the COVID-19 ‘downtime’ to improve its administrative capacity by adopting and implementing scrumIT as Rugby Management System (RMS). According to Gen Clement Sinkamba, President of Zambia Rugby, the decision to use scrumIT was driven by the need to streamline the administration of the Union and to empower the Clubs in Zambia to become more efficient and effective in its administration. “When the novel Coronavirus COV
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Kenya Tax Authorities turn heat on e-commerce for revenue collection

CNBC Africa -
Global online firms generating cash in Kenya’s cyberspace will start paying taxes in the next six months if Parliament enacts the Finance Bill, 2020 into law. The proposed law has not defined the threshold of what constitutes the amount of tax payable under digital services but stipulates that payment made under the new tax shall be due at the time of the transfer for the service to the providers. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How OPEC’s extended supply cut impacts Nigerian oil producers

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says it expects Nigeria’s oil sector to shrink by 10.6 per cent this year. This comes as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari says Nigeria has brought down its oil production to 1.412 million barrels per day in compliance with the supply cut agreed on by oil producer club, OPEC and its allies. Abiodun Adesanya, CEO of DegeConek joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Videos

World Bank: SSA economy to contract 2.8% in 2020

CNBC Africa -
Latest World Bank data shows that economic activity in Sub-Sahara Africa is on course to contract by 2.8 per cent this year, the deepest ever on record.
Read more
Videos

DRC faces triple threat of coronavirus, Ebola & measles

CNBC Africa -
The Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo officially declared the eleventh Ebola outbreak in the country on the first of June this year. This means that the DRC is now fighting to curtail the spread of three major health outbreaks – the Ebola Virus Disease, Measles and the COVID-19 pandemic simultaneously. Niniola Williams, Managing Director of Drasa Health Trust joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Opinion

COMMENT: Youth Day 2020 – The link between the Young Turks of Soweto and George Floyd.

Chris Bishop -
"Years later he told, with horror, how he saw police tossing the dead bodies of schoolchildren in a pile in the aftermath of the shooting that claimed at least 176 lives. Rarely was more blood spilt and innocence lost in Africa in a single clash with authority."
Read more
International News

The Rise Of Ferrari

CNBC -
In May 2020, Italian supercar maker Ferrari soared to a $30 billion market value, beating the top three major U.S. automakers. Compared to GM, Ford, and Fiat-Chrysler, Ferrari is a small carmaker known for limiting production and only makes about 10,
Read more
Videos

MultiChoice FY profits jumps, add 900K new subscribers

CNBC Africa -
Africa’s largest pay TV operator added 900,000 new subscribers in the 2020 financial year. Multi-choice said annual profit jumped 39 per cent, helped by reduced losses in its rest of Africa portfolio and strong cost containment. Calvo Mawela, CEO, MultiChocie Group.
Read more
Videos

Analysing markets ahead of Nigeria’s Wednesday PMA

CNBC Africa -
Traders at Nigeria’s money market say depending on the outcome of today’s Primary Market Auction where naira was on offer, activities in the secondary market may remain lukewarm with rates broadly stable as demand is expected to remain weak. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved