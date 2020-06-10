APO

Zambia Rugby uses COVID-19 Downtime to implement ScrumIT Rugby Management System (RMS)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Zambia Rugby (https://www.ZRU.rugby/) has decided to use the COVID-19 ‘downtime’ to improve its administrative capacity by adopting and implementing scrumIT as Rugby Management System (RMS).

According to Gen Clement Sinkamba, President of Zambia Rugby, the decision to use scrumIT was driven by the need to streamline the administration of the Union and to empower the Clubs in Zambia to become more efficient and effective in its administration.

“When the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 rudely interrupted all sports in the world and in Zambia, my Board and I decided to look at avenues to use the ‘downtime’ to improve rugby in Zambia. Implementing the scrumIT system was a wise decision and I believe that the Zambia Rugby Union and all our Members will benefit greatly down the line from increased efficiency and enhanced governance compliance,” Sinkamba said.

ScrumIT is an online player registration and rugby administration software developed in South Africa by ENS Software as a service application. The software is internet-based, and users can access it from any internet browser.

Other users of scrumIT include South African based Union W.P. Rugby. The Rugby Unions of Ghana, Kenya and Rwanda are also users of the system. Rugby Unions of Nigeria, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho have also initiated the implementation of the scrumIT RMS.

The owner and developer of scrumIT, Mr Jaco Brooks of ENS Software, said that he hoped that Zambia Rugby would benefit significantly from the use of the system.

“I started scrumIT as a hobby because of my love for the Game of Rugby. After many years of development I truly believe that we have managed to create an exceptional operational and strategic management tool for rugby administrators that will save them an enormous lot of time and make them more effective at what they are doing,” Brooks said.

Brooks also announced that scrumIT has decided to offer the RMS for use free-of-charge to all rugby unions in Africa.

“I am a rugby lover and this step is part of my contribution towards helping a game that is experiencing massive challenges to keep on growing,” Brooks said.

The scrumIT system has an impressive range of features that include: Union and Club/School Management, Player registrations, Talent identification and squad management, Document and video management services, Fixture management, Online real-time scoring with integrated competition logs, Social media integration, Individual player statistics, Next of kin contact information, medical aid information, Player transfers (Inter-club, inter-regional and international), Referee management and allocations, Coaching Management, Inter-club and federation communication (bulk email), Player injury recording, Disciplinary process and player sanction management, Comprehensive reporting services, “Get Into Rugby” management.

In 2015 ENS Software in conjunction with Ghana Rugby also developed a module to manage the “Get Into Rugby” participation and events of the core youth development programme of World Rugby.

Zambia Rugby is a full member of both Rugby Africa and World Rugby and competes in most of the Rugby Africa tournaments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media Contacts: Tom Chaloba Website: https://www.ZRU.rugby/ Facebook: Zambia Sevens Facebook: Zambia Rugby Union Email: [email protected] Tel: +260954716596 / +0764242374

[email protected]

About Zambia Rugby: The Zambia Rugby Federation (ZRU) (https://www.ZRU.rugby/) is responsible for all aspects of rugby in Zambia from school level to the international teams. Our aim is to encourage the development of rugby in Zambia and to increase participation at all ages and both genders.

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Zambia Rugby uses COVID-19 Downtime to implement ScrumIT Rugby Management System (RMS)

Africa Press Office -
Zambia Rugby (https://www.ZRU.rugby/) has decided to use the COVID-19 ‘downtime’ to improve its administrative capacity by adopting and implementing scrumIT as Rugby Management System (RMS). According to Gen Clement Sinkamba, President of Zambia Rugby, the decision to use scrumIT was driven by the need to streamline the administration of the Union and to empower the Clubs in Zambia to become more efficient and effective in its administration. “When the novel Coronavirus COV
Read more
article

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (9th June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 9th June, 2020 has been published. Our daily COVID-19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria. Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqpDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Gambia: COVID-19 case update, 9th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Active cases: 5 New cases: 0 New tests: 16 Total confirmed: 28 Recovered: 22 Death: 1Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa, 9th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Tests conducted: 968070 Positive cases identified: 52991 Total recoveries: 29006 Total deaths: 1162 New cases: 2112Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How OPEC’s extended supply cut impacts Nigerian oil producers

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says it expects Nigeria’s oil sector to shrink by 10.6 per cent this year. This comes as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari says Nigeria has brought down its oil production to 1.412 million barrels per day in compliance with the supply cut agreed on by oil producer club, OPEC and its allies. Abiodun Adesanya, CEO of DegeConek joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Videos

World Bank: SSA economy to contract 2.8% in 2020

CNBC Africa -
Latest World Bank data shows that economic activity in Sub-Sahara Africa is on course to contract by 2.8 per cent this year, the deepest ever on record.
Read more
Videos

DRC faces triple threat of coronavirus, Ebola & measles

CNBC Africa -
The Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo officially declared the eleventh Ebola outbreak in the country on the first of June this year. This means that the DRC is now fighting to curtail the spread of three major health outbreaks – the Ebola Virus Disease, Measles and the COVID-19 pandemic simultaneously. Niniola Williams, Managing Director of Drasa Health Trust joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Videos

Absa CEO on navigating COVID-19 headwinds & SA’s economic outlook

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa with Absa CEO Daniel Mminele on the back of the group’s completion of a three year separation of the biggest shareholder of the company Barclays. He spoke about the group lending and economic recovery outlook amid the Covid-19 pandemic....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Opinion

COMMENT: Youth Day 2020 – The link between the Young Turks of Soweto and George Floyd.

Chris Bishop -
"Years later he told, with horror, how he saw police tossing the dead bodies of schoolchildren in a pile in the aftermath of the shooting that claimed at least 176 lives. Rarely was more blood spilt and innocence lost in Africa in a single clash with authority."
Read more
Videos

MultiChoice FY profits jumps, add 900K new subscribers

CNBC Africa -
Africa’s largest pay TV operator added 900,000 new subscribers in the 2020 financial year. Multi-choice said annual profit jumped 39 per cent, helped by reduced losses in its rest of Africa portfolio and strong cost containment. Calvo Mawela, CEO, MultiChocie Group.
Read more
Videos

Analysing markets ahead of Nigeria’s Wednesday PMA

CNBC Africa -
Traders at Nigeria’s money market say depending on the outcome of today’s Primary Market Auction where naira was on offer, activities in the secondary market may remain lukewarm with rates broadly stable as demand is expected to remain weak. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Kenya Tax Authorities turn heat on e-commerce for revenue collection

CNBC Africa -
Global online firms generating cash in Kenya’s cyberspace will start paying taxes in the next six months if Parliament enacts the Finance Bill, 2020 into law. The proposed law has not defined the threshold of what constitutes the amount of tax payable under digital services but stipulates that payment made under the new tax shall be due at the time of the transfer for the service to the providers. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved