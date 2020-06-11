APO

APO Group and Opera team up to boost the prominence of truthful information about COVID-19 across Africa

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, and Opera (www.Opera.com), one of the world’s leading browser providers and platforms in the field of integrated AI-driven digital content, are partnering up to boost the prominence of truthful news articles related to the spread of COVID-19 across Africa. The APO Group Newsroom website (www.Africa-Newsroom.com) will now be integrated into the Opera News platform used by 200 million users worldwide.

This partnership stems from the need to reduce the consumption of misleading news articles that include deliberate disinformation about COVID-19 in different African countries. It will provide millions of Opera users in the African region with official information from trusted and reputable online sources.

“Providing the public with accurate information about COVID-19 is crucial, especially as Africa′s coronavirus response is regularly obstructed by fake news,” said APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard. “This initiative will provide the millions of Africans who use Opera mobile applications with access to genuine, credible news content. We are proud to join forces with Opera to ensure that truthful, helpful and potentially life-saving information gains wider prominence in Africa.”

Regarding the integration of the APO Group Newsroom into the Opera News platform, Jørgen Arnesen, EVP of Mobile Browsers at Opera said, “We just hit a new record of 200 million users with Opera News, which positions our news service as one of the largest in the world. We believe our partnership with APO Group is a great fit for our mobile apps and will benefit hundreds of millions of users who search for COVID-19 information every day on the Opera Mini browser and the Opera News app.”

Available in Opera browsers and the Opera News app

For more than two months, APO Group has been collecting press releases and official statements from health ministries in Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO), the WHO Regional Office for Africa, and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

More than 3,000 press releases are now available for people using the popular Opera Mini browser and Opera News – the most downloaded news app in Africa.

Users who want to read the APO Group feed of news releases on the Opera Mini browser can tap on the Coronavirus channel in the browser’s newsfeed. Once there, they will easily identify the news releases as they appear under www.Africa-Newsroom.com.

Those using the Opera News app can also tap on the Coronavirus category in the app or follow the brand-new APO Group button in the Following section. The APO Group follow button in the Opera News app is currently available in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, and Tanzania.

The circulation of both misinformation and rumors about the virus poses an enormous risk to the public, which is why APO Group and Opera are proud to team up to disseminate reliable and critically important information to the public.

This is a Joint Press Release by APO Group and Opera.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

Media Contact: APO Group [email protected]

Opera [email protected]

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organizations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, WorldRemit, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, NBA, Canon, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Philips, Siemens, Standard Chartered, HP, Hilton, Ernst & Young, Orange, Opera, Government of Dubai…

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: www.APO-opa.com.

About Opera: Opera (www.Opera.com) is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 360 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

Videos

Uber cash launched in SA

CNBC Africa -
From disrupting the transport market, Uber is now looking to disrupt financial services with the launch of Uber Cash in South Africa. Alon Lits, Director of Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Read more
Videos

Kenya non-performing loans hit 13-year high due to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The ratio of non-performing loans in Kenya have hit a 13-year high due to the shocks caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Central Bank data indicate that bad loans increased to 13.1 per cent, the highest since 2007 when they stood at 14.1 per cent. CNBC Africa spoke to Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics for more.
Read more
Videos

This partnership is helping raise funds to tackle COVID-19 in Africa

CNBC Africa -
African business and finance experts have partnered with Save the Children, a UK based non-profit organisation, to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in Africa. The alliance plans to raise funds to address the economic challenges raised by the pandemic. Dawda Jawara, Founder of the Africa Pandemic Response Alliance joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Recovery of tourism in Africa could drive recovery of African economies

Africa Press Office -
“Recovery of tourism in Africa could drive recovery of African economies”, said H.E. Dr Amani Abou-Zeid, AU Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, in her address to the 63rd United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s Regional Commission for Africa (CAF). The first ever virtual meeting of the UNWTO’s CAF was held on 8 June 2020, with active participation of 140 participants from 30 countries, including 24 Ministers of Tourism and representatives of 10 inter
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

This partnership is helping raise funds to tackle COVID-19 in Africa

CNBC Africa -
African business and finance experts have partnered with Save the Children, a UK based non-profit organisation, to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in Africa. The alliance plans to raise funds to address the economic challenges raised by the pandemic. Dawda Jawara, Founder of the Africa Pandemic Response Alliance joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Opinion

COMMENT: Youth Day 2020 – The link between the Young Turks of Soweto and George Floyd.

Chris Bishop -
"Years later he told, with horror, how he saw police tossing the dead bodies of schoolchildren in a pile in the aftermath of the shooting that claimed at least 176 lives. Rarely was more blood spilt and innocence lost in Africa in a single clash with authority."
Read more
International News

The Rise Of Ferrari

CNBC -
In May 2020, Italian supercar maker Ferrari soared to a $30 billion market value, beating the top three major U.S. automakers. Compared to GM, Ford, and Fiat-Chrysler, Ferrari is a small carmaker known for limiting production and only makes about 10,
Read more
Videos

MultiChoice FY profits jumps, add 900K new subscribers

CNBC Africa -
Africa’s largest pay TV operator added 900,000 new subscribers in the 2020 financial year. Multi-choice said annual profit jumped 39 per cent, helped by reduced losses in its rest of Africa portfolio and strong cost containment. Calvo Mawela, CEO, MultiChocie Group.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

South Sudan set to resume oil production in block 5A

CNBC Africa -
Last year, petroleum minister Awow Daniel Chuang of South Sudan announced that the country will resume the oil production in Block 5A and add more than 15,000 barrels to the current daily crude output of 178,000 barrels. The country sets to start oil production by the end of this year. South Sudan has made progress on Interstate highway after signing an agreement with Shandong Hi-Speed Group last year to build a 392-kilometer highway that will run northwards from the capital city Juba. Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok, joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
Read more
Videos

AfDB’s Ebrima Faal on how the bank is responding to COVID-19 in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria continues the grapple with the COVID-19 shock, Africa’s largest economy has received a new boost of $288.5 million from the African Development bank to help reduce the impact of the pandemic on people and businesses. This comes as the bank recently concluded its country strategy paper for Nigeria for the next four years. Ebrima Faal, Senior Director of the Nigeria Country Department, of the African Development Bank joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to share more details on the bank’s plan and strategy for Nigeria....
Read more
Videos

Uber cash launched in SA

CNBC Africa -
From disrupting the transport market, Uber is now looking to disrupt financial services with the launch of Uber Cash in South Africa. Alon Lits, Director of Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Read more
Videos

Kenya non-performing loans hit 13-year high due to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The ratio of non-performing loans in Kenya have hit a 13-year high due to the shocks caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Central Bank data indicate that bad loans increased to 13.1 per cent, the highest since 2007 when they stood at 14.1 per cent. CNBC Africa spoke to Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved