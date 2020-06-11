APO

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (209,438) deaths (5,678), and recoveries (95,273)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (209,438) deaths (5,678), and recoveries (95,273) by region:

Central (21,892 cases; 454 deaths; 7,676 recoveries): Burundi (83; 1; 45), Cameroon (8,681; 208; 4,836), Central African Republic (1,952; 6; 40), Chad (846; 72; 706), Congo (745; 25; 229), DRC (4,390; 96; 565), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,375; 22; 978), Sao Tome & Principe (514; 12; 77).

Eastern (23,974; 708; 7,804): Comoros (162; 2; 97), Djibouti (4,373; 34; 2,260), Eritrea (41; 0; 39), Ethiopia (2,506; 35; 401), Kenya (3,094; 89; 1,048), Madagascar (1,162; 10; 296), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (476; 2; 307), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,452; 85; 506), South Sudan (1,604; 19; 15), Sudan (6,582; 401; 2,202), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (665; 0; 119).

Northern (59,903; 2,400; 26,109): Algeria (10,484; 732; 7,074), Egypt (38,284; 1,342; 10,289), Libya (378; 5; 59), Mauritania (1,162; 61; 139), Morocco (8,508; 211; 7,565), Tunisia (1,087; 49; 983).

Southern (58,508; 1,238; 33,135): Angola (113; 4; 40), Botswana (42; 1; 24), Eswatini (398; 3; 236), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (455; 4; 55), Mozambique (472; 2; 138), Namibia (31; 0; 17), South Africa (55,421; 1,210; 31,505), Zambia (1,252; 10; 1,069), Zimbabwe (320; 4; 49).

Western (45,161; 878; 20,549): Benin (305; 4; 188), Burkina Faso (891; 53; 790), Cape Verde (616; 5; 294), Côte d'Ivoire (4,181; 41; 2,174), Gambia (28; 1; 22), Ghana (10,358; 48; 3,824), Guinea (4,258; 23; 2,942), Guinea-Bissau (1,389; 12; 153), Liberia (397; 31; 200), Mali (1,667; 96; 948), Niger (974; 65; 876), Nigeria (13,873; 382; 4,351), Senegal (4,640; 54; 2,885), Sierra Leone (1,062; 50; 637), Togo (522; 13; 265).

*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

