Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (11th June 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 61 Somaliland: 25 Benadir: 13 Galmudug: 8 Puntland: 5 South West: 8 Jubbaland: 2
Male: 34 Female: 27 Recovery: 26 Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 2,513 Total recoveries: 532 Total deaths: 85
