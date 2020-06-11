Coronavirus – South Africa: Increase in COVID-19 cases for KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Free State (11th June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Update: In the last 24 hours, KwaZulu-Natal has had an increase of 92 cases, the North West 53 new cases and Free State 10 new cases. If you are an employer, make sure you screen your employees every day.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo