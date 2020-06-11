APO

COVID-19: Africa in urgent need of affordable broadband internet

The director of Technology, Climate Change and Natural Resources Management at the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Jean-Paul Adam, told journalists during a virtual press briefing on 10 June 2020 that Africa contributes less than 1% to the world’s digital economy, which accounts for about 15% of global GDP.

He said the continent needs about USD100 billion to achieve universal, affordable and good quality internet access by 2030 (according to the World Bank). Presently, only 17.8% of households in Africa have internet at home and the continent accounts for only 21% of worldwide internet users.

It is estimated that over a quarter of a billion school children in Africa have been affected by COVID-19 and most of them lack the digital tools to continue their education online. 

“This is very concerning and conveys a strong message that broadband connectivity is absolutely crucial for educational institutions and businesses to continue to provide essential services,” said Mr. Adam, adding “reliable, high-speed internet is key to ensuring that hospitals and medical institutions can access the global information network and resources necessary to fight COVID-19.”

He cited affordability as one of the biggest barriers to internet access in Africa, stating “The average cost of 1GB of data on the continent is 7.12 percent of average income, with some countries having rates as high as 20 percent, which is way above the 1 – 2 percent deemed to be affordable.”

In terms of bandwidth, Mr. Adam said many African countries still have bandwidth as low as 64 kilobits. He noted that “in certain situations, bandwidths for an entire country is less than what is available to an individual residential subscriber in the USA.”

“Data shows that downloading a 5GB movie took 734 minutes in the Democratic Republic of Congo, 788 minutes in Sao Tome, 850 minutes in Ethiopia, 965 minutes in Niger, 1,342 minutes in Equatorial Guinea and only about 11 minutes and 8 seconds in Singapore,” said Mr. Adam.

Adding to the issues of access and bandwidth is what Mr. Adam referred to as a “deplorable digital gender gap in Africa” with a 33.8% internet penetration rate for men and only 22.6 % for women in 2019.

Despite the limited connectivity across the continent (with close 40% of the population online), Mr Adam said the digital response to COVID-19 has been great.

He cited Ghana’s COVID-19 Tracker App, which traces contacts of persons infected by the virus and shows where they have been in recent times through various telephone-related data. Such persons are then linked to health professionals for urgent action to be taken. 

Another positive example is in Nigeria where an ICT company created the COVID-19 Triage Tool, as a free online tool to help users self-assess their coronavirus risks category based on their symptoms and their exposure history.

Mr Adam emphasized that as the world races with implementing digital technologies to accelerate social-economic activities due to a slowdown with COVID-19, there’s a need for concerted government action in partnership with the private sector and other stakeholders to be able to achieve universal, affordable and high-quality broadband access. 

“While the private sector can drive broadband initiatives, the government can play a crucial role by implementing effective sector regulation, addressing potential market failures, and creating the conditions for an open, competitive broadband sector.”

As Africa strives to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution while modernizing and expanding its manufacturing base and broadening economic and trade integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Mr Adam said “we need to harness the potential of the new and emerging technologies including Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, etc”.

Mr Adam was optimistic that the AfCTA provides a timely gateway way to the future, especially given the impact of COVID-19 on the global supply chain.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Nigeria’s senate to consider revised N10.8tn budget

CNBC Africa -
The Nigerian Senate will consider the country’s 10.8 trillion Naira amended budget today. This comes as the National Bureau of Statistics stated that the declines in imports and exports dragged Nigeria’s merchandise trade in the first quarter of the year, even as imports surpassed exports. The country’s total trade declined by 17.94 per cent compared to the value recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Databank’s economic outlook for Ghana

CNBC Africa -
Ghana’s headline inflation rose to 11.3 per cent in May, straying further away from the country’s inflation target band of 8.0 per cent plus or minus two. This comes as the World Bank says that Ghana’s economic growth is expected to slow down to 1.5 per cent this year as agriculture commodity exporters like Ghana have suffered from collapse in export demand as well as disruptions to supply chains. Courage Kingsley Martey, Senior Economist at Databank Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

How to secure SME funding from non-traditional lenders

CNBC Africa -
Amid the global economic crisis that is currently underway, many businesses face the threat of securing funding to sustain their businesses. The most vulnerable businesses in South Africa are the small and medium enterprises and joining CNBC Africa to unpack what this will mean for bank lenders and non-traditional lenders is Gary Palmer, CEO of Paragon Lending Solutions.
Read more
How Rwanda’s construction sector will bounce back post-COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s economy grew by 9.5 per cent in 2019 and construction was one of the main contributors. In a conversation with Christian Benimana, Senior Principal and Managing Director, MASS, the sector will need collective efforts to be able to bounce back post COVID-19.
Read more
COVID-19 lock-down: Assessing fuel trends in Rwanda as the country re-opens

CNBC Africa -
As of 2020, many countries around the world have seen a decline in fuel prices. Here in Rwanda, the lack of demand during the Covid-19 lock-down saw petroleum importers faced with a surplus of product, and storage facilities filled to capacity; now that the lock-downs have been lifted, how has that reflected on the local market today? CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Rwanda, Sarah Doukoure for more.
Read more
South Sudan set to resume oil production in block 5A

CNBC Africa -
Last year, petroleum minister Awow Daniel Chuang of South Sudan announced that the country will resume the oil production in Block 5A and add more than 15,000 barrels to the current daily crude output of 178,000 barrels. The country sets to start oil production by the end of this year. South Sudan has made progress on Interstate highway after signing an agreement with Shandong Hi-Speed Group last year to build a 392-kilometer highway that will run northwards from the capital city Juba. Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok, joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
Read more

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Facebook holds on as TikTok invades Social Media in SA

Contributor -
South Africa’s largest annual study of social media trends has revealed that Facebook remains the social platform of choice for marketing – but TikTok is rising fast among both brands and consumers.
Read more
Sanlam Investments CEO on SA’s recovery from COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
It’s the big question as the South African economy struggles through COVID-19. How many jobs will be left when the economy finally reopens? Predictions say thousands of companies will go into liquidation and as many as half of the country's jobs will be lost. What can be done? Well Sanlam has just launched a new find to try to keep some of the country's jobs. Sanlam Investments CEO, Nersan Naidoo joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
