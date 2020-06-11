APO

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation Signs US$15 million Murabaha Financing Facility to support SMEs in Bangladesh

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-idb.org), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has approved a US$15 million Murabaha Financing Facility in favour of City Bank Limited in Bangladesh to support the Bank’s private sector businesses, particularly SMEs importing raw materials from the international markets.

City Bank is the latest partner institution to work with ITFC as it expands its financing outreach to the private sector through local banks in Bangladesh. The financing comes at a critical time as SMEs in Bangladesh and other OIC member countries face the social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted global trade and strained financial resources.

City Bank Additional Managing Director, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, discussed how the Murabaha financing facility will enable the Bank to provide better value to its importing clients through extensive links and support of ITFC and IsDB. “We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible service. We take a very keen interest in the private sector, which is a major driver in the economy of Bangladesh, and we look forward to seeing the new partnership make a lasting contribution to private sector development and socio-economic growth in Bangladesh,” he added.

Commenting on the Murabaha Financing Facility, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, ITFC CEO, said: “We are proud to partner with City Bank Bangladesh in supporting SME growth and the import of raw materials in Bangladesh. A central tenet of the ITFC strategy is to provide financing to local partner financial institutions like City Bank to facilitate SME access to financing that is key for the country’s economic growth and their ability to participate in global value chains. As such, it is contributing to the development of intra-OIC trade flows and ultimately leading to socio-economic development in our member countries.”

The financing and grants being rolled out by ITFC, as part of the IsDB Group COVID-19 Response Package, are supporting preparedness for the pandemic through the provision of medical supplies, staple foods and fertilizer for agricultural production to OIC countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives and Senegal.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Media Contact: Tel: +966 12 646 8337 Fax: +966 12 637 1064 E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @ITFCCORP Facebook: @ITFCCORP LinkedIn: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC): The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-idb.org) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$51 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.

About City Bank: City Bank (www.theCityBank.com), established in 1983, is a first generation private commercial bank in Bangladesh. The Bank has set a standard in its industry by transforming over time from a traditional organization following a conventional banking model to a significantly acclaimed multi-faceted institution. City Bank is a real time online bank ensuring robust service delivery, active alternative delivery area and a well-built IT system. The Bank also pioneered the introduction of digital banking in the market with its service known as Citytouch. City Bank currently has the largest card business in the industry and is the sole distributor of the American Express brand in Bangladesh. For more information please visit: www.theCityBank.com

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Local Enterprises Lead at Mozambique Gas and Power Event, to Launch in March 2021

Africa Press Office -
Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilandPower.com) announces the launch of the Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 event, scheduled for March 2021; Africa Oil & Power will work closely with local partners and the Mozambican private sector to tell the story of Mozambique’s rich future as an LNG player. The event will offer training and workshops to SMEs entering the gas and power sector; The event will gather all stakeholders and potential investors with the aim of promoting broad based economic develo
Read more
APO

Internet Society Foundation announces skills development grants

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Internet Society Foundation (www.ISOCFoundation.org) has launched a new grant programme that aims to expand economic growth, improve health outcomes, and increase educational opportunities by supporting individuals and communities to more knowledgeably and skillfully use the Internet. In its pilot year, the Strengthening Communities, Improving Lives and Livelihoods (SCILLS) programme (https://bit.ly/2AX8Rig) is open to eligible organizations in Bangladesh, Colombia, and Senegal;
Read more
APO

APO Group and Opera team up to boost the prominence of truthful information about COVID-19 across Africa

Africa Press Office -
APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, and Opera (www.Opera.com), one of the world’s leading browser providers and platforms in the field of integrated AI-driven digital content, are partnering up to boost the prominence of truthful news articles related to the spread of COVID-19 across Africa. The APO Group Newsroom website (www.Africa-Newsroom.com) will now be integrated into the Opera News platform used by 200 million users worldwid
Read more
APO

Communiqué of the Joint Ministerial Meeting of Ministers of Finance and Ministers of Health Held on 03 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Union Commission convened a virtual meeting on 03rd June 2020 with African ministers of Health and Finance to discuss progress made and status of the Continental Response to halt transmission and combat the social and economic shocks in Africa related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his welcoming remarks, HE Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, welcomed the Ministers to the meeting. Chairperson Faki updated the Meeting on the status of
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

AfDB’s Ebrima Faal on how the bank is responding to COVID-19 in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria continues the grapple with the COVID-19 shock, Africa’s largest economy has received a new boost of $288.5 million from the African Development bank to help reduce the impact of the pandemic on people and businesses. This comes as the bank recently concluded its country strategy paper for Nigeria for the next four years. Ebrima Faal, Senior Director of the Nigeria Country Department, of the African Development Bank joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to share more details on the bank’s plan and strategy for Nigeria....
Read more
Videos

Uber cash launched in SA

CNBC Africa -
From disrupting the transport market, Uber is now looking to disrupt financial services with the launch of Uber Cash in South Africa. Alon Lits, Director of Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Read more
Videos

Kenya non-performing loans hit 13-year high due to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The ratio of non-performing loans in Kenya have hit a 13-year high due to the shocks caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Central Bank data indicate that bad loans increased to 13.1 per cent, the highest since 2007 when they stood at 14.1 per cent. CNBC Africa spoke to Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics for more.
Read more
Videos

This partnership is helping raise funds to tackle COVID-19 in Africa

CNBC Africa -
African business and finance experts have partnered with Save the Children, a UK based non-profit organisation, to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in Africa. The alliance plans to raise funds to address the economic challenges raised by the pandemic. Dawda Jawara, Founder of the Africa Pandemic Response Alliance joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

How to secure SME funding from non-traditional lenders

CNBC Africa -
Amid the global economic crisis that is currently underway, many businesses face the threat of securing funding to sustain their businesses. The most vulnerable businesses in South Africa are the small and medium enterprises and joining CNBC Africa to unpack what this will mean for bank lenders and non-traditional lenders is Gary Palmer, CEO of Paragon Lending Solutions.
Read more
Videos

How Rwanda’s construction sector will bounce back post-COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s economy grew by 9.5 per cent in 2019 and construction was one of the main contributors. In a conversation with Christian Benimana, Senior Principal and Managing Director, MASS, the sector will need collective efforts to be able to bounce back post COVID-19.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 lock-down: Assessing fuel trends in Rwanda as the country re-opens

CNBC Africa -
As of 2020, many countries around the world have seen a decline in fuel prices. Here in Rwanda, the lack of demand during the Covid-19 lock-down saw petroleum importers faced with a surplus of product, and storage facilities filled to capacity; now that the lock-downs have been lifted, how has that reflected on the local market today? CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Rwanda, Sarah Doukoure for more.
Read more
Videos

South Sudan set to resume oil production in block 5A

CNBC Africa -
Last year, petroleum minister Awow Daniel Chuang of South Sudan announced that the country will resume the oil production in Block 5A and add more than 15,000 barrels to the current daily crude output of 178,000 barrels. The country sets to start oil production by the end of this year. South Sudan has made progress on Interstate highway after signing an agreement with Shandong Hi-Speed Group last year to build a 392-kilometer highway that will run northwards from the capital city Juba. Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok, joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved