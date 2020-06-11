APO

Local Enterprises Lead at Mozambique Gas and Power Event, to Launch in March 2021

Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilandPower.com) announces the launch of the Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 event, scheduled for March 2021; Africa Oil & Power will work closely with local partners and the Mozambican private sector to tell the story of Mozambique’s rich future as an LNG player. The event will offer training and workshops to SMEs entering the gas and power sector; The event will gather all stakeholders and potential investors with the aim of promoting broad based economic development through energy.

Africa Oil & Power (AOP), Africa’s energy investment platform, is proud to announce that it will host the first ever Mozambique Gas & Power Conference & Exhibition, on 8-9 March 2021, in Maputo.

Under the theme ‘Leveraging LNG: Building A Prosperous Mozambique’ Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 will focus on investment, downstream diversification, local capacity building and SMEs, and empowering women through the global Equalby30 initiative, as well as how to mitigate the challenges ahead, as the nation aims to be one of the top ten LNG producers worldwide. The event will be held in partnership with the African Energy Chamber and Attitude HR.

“At AOP we strive to tell the African energy story and attract investment into the energy sector. We have gathered industry leaders in African countries like South Sudan, Angola, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea, and in 2021 we will bring global investors and policymakers in oil and gas and power to Mozambique. This endeavor requires close cooperation and coordination among local businesses, national governments, financial institutions, international energy firms, international energy agencies and industrial players. It is imperative that this broad range of players find a reliable and frequent forum for meeting, discussing, innovating and closing deals,” says James Chester, Acting CEO of AOP.

Workshops, training and certification programs for local businesses and entrepreneurs will be a vital component of the event and will be held on March 10. AOP will work with all actors in the Mozambican gas and power sectors, across government and private sector, to define opportunities and help new and existing investors make headway in the market.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil & Power Conference.

Find out more about Mozambique’s energy industry and about the event at www.AfricaOilandPower.com. If you would like to get involved with the conference as a sponsor or exhibitor, please contact [email protected]

APO

Local Enterprises Lead at Mozambique Gas and Power Event, to Launch in March 2021

