Pulse launches a dedicated Mobile Gaming Channel in Partnership with Good World Games

| Updated:
Africa’s leading innovative media company Pulse (https://Pulse.Africa/) and Good World Games today announced the introduction of Pulse Games channels across all its African digital media platforms (Pulse Nigeria, Pulse Ghana and Pulse Live Kenya). The channels will feature hundreds of premium hypercasual games along with new engaging media content.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring even more entertainment to our audience with this new addition to our content categories,” Yetunde Oyeleke, Director of Marketing, Pulse Africa expressed, “With the Pulse Games category, we’re offering an even richer digital experience to our users and this is strongly in line with our mission to engage Africa’s young audience and to lead in digital media innovation in Africa.”

The brand new Pulse Games channel (Pulse Nigeria Games (https://bit.ly/2BUBTPT), Pulse Ghana Games (https://bit.ly/37pxRee), Pulse Kenya Games (https://bit.ly/2Yo6Fbr)) is a highly optimized gaming platform offering the best, instantly accessible HTML5 games from a variety of genres, including Arcade, Puzzle, Strategy, Action and Adventure. This lightweight platform is optimized to perform efficiently even where connectivity and device capabilities are limited.

“We are excited to power Pulse Games for Africa’s leading innovative media group,” said Gregory Sukornyk, CEO & Co-founder of Good World Games, creator and owner of GameTrove, “The growing demand for mobile, hypercasual gaming has been rising dramatically across Africa as it has the rest of the world. We believe Pulse’s fast-growing audience will embrace the curated selection of gaming content our platform offers.”

Derrick Horner, Chief Strategy Officer & Co-founder, added: “With improvements in web design and mobile and desktop browser functionality, leading media publishers have a major opportunity to embrace Html5 gaming experiences to grow and engage their online audiences. We expect to see explosive growth at the intersection of online media and casual games across Africa, which could ignite more activity among everyone from mobile operators to handset manufacturers.”

Pulse Games channel is now available across the following Pulse digital news platforms: https://www.Pulse.ng/ (Nigeria), https://www.Pulse.com.gh/ (Ghana) and https://www.PulseLive.co.ke/ (Kenya).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Pulse Africa.

Media Contacts: Pulse [email protected]

Good World Games, Inc. [email protected]

About Pulse:  Pulse (https://Pulse.Africa/) is Africa’s leading innovative media company with publications, video formats and marketing and creative services across Africa – reaching over 100 million people on the continent on a monthly basis. Pan-African brands and licenses in the group include digital content publishing brands https://www.Pulse.ng/, https://www.Pulse.com.gh/, https://www.PulseLive.co.ke/, https://www.Pulse.sn/, Business Insider, Men's Health/Health and The New York Times. Additionally, Pulse is parent to a video studio (Pulse TV), a 360 degree digital marketing arm (Pulse Marketing) and a creative brand & content studio (Pulse Studio) to offer its partners compelling and integrated marketing and creative services.

About Good World Games: Good World Games, Inc. (https://bit.ly/2AZfOzn) is the owner and publisher of GameTrove, an innovative social gaming service for gamers on the go. GameTrove marries social messaging and gamecasting with a vast library of premium, hypercasual gaming entertainment in a single application. GameTrove is distributed in partnership with mobile carriers, handset manufacturers and travel operators in more than 40 countries globally. We are also proud supporters of Gaming for Good, donating a share of our profits to a variety of great causes. Find us at https://bit.ly/2AZfOzn.

