APO

The Republic of Mali ratifies the Treaty for the establishment of the African Medicine Agency (AMA)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Republic of Mali becomes the second AU member states to ratify the Treaty for the establishment of the African Medicine Agency (AMA) on 9th April 2020, in Bamako, Mali and deposited the instrument of accession to the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union on 2nd June 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Commission encourages all its Member States to sign and ratify the treaty for the establishment of AMA in the interest of public health, safety and security. The treaty is available for signature at the Headquarters of the Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The African Medicine Agency, will enter into force once ratified by fifteen African Union Member States. The AMA will serve as the continental regulatory body that will provide regulatory leadership, to ensure that there are harmonized and strengthened regulatory systems, which govern the regulation of medicines and medical products on the African continent.

The Agency will provide regulatory oversight through strengthened regulatory guidance and the coordination of on-going regulatory initiatives in order to improve access to safe, effective, good quality and affordable essential medicines, medical products and health technologies. AMA will partner with and coordinate existing harmonization efforts in the AU recognised Regional Economic Communities (RECs), Regional Health Organizations (RHOs) and member states.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

Related Content

Coronavirus

Op Ed: East African finance ministers to present budgets for new fiscal year

Contributor -
Finance ministers of East Africa are expected to table their respective budgets in coming days for the new financial year that begins on July 1.
Read more
Videos

How the SA bond market is performing post WGBI exclusion

CNBC Africa -
We’re into the second month since South Africa was kicked out of the World Government Bond Index following the downgrade to junk status by rating agencies Fitch, S&P Global and Moody’s.
Read more
Videos

Tik Tok eyes Facebook’s top spot as SA’s favourite social media

CNBC Africa -
TikTok is giving Facebook a run for its money in the race to be South Africa’s top social platform among brands and consumers.
Read more
APO

African Energy Chamber Calls on Investors to Benefit from Extension of the 12th Gabon Licensing Round

Africa Press Office -
Download logoGabon’s Directorate General of Hydrocarbons and PGS have just expanded the Gabon MegaSurvey coverage, significantly increasing access to 3D seismic over the 35 blocks on offer under the ongoing 12th Offshore Licensing Round. In a very competitive market environment, Gabon is showing once again its willingness to remain attractive and engage with regional and global investors to attract capital and technology in its acreages. Gabon’s ongoing Licensing Round was launche
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

International News

What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Dambisa Moyo

CNBC -
Economist and best-selling author Dambisa Moyo worries countries around the world won’t be able to get workers back in the office in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She explains how governments and corporations are struggling to make policy d
Read more
Videos

Kenya announces $30bn national budget

CNBC Africa -
Kenya's Budget 2020/21 estimates reveal that the cost of debt financing will exceed development expenditure even as Kenya’s high public debt takes center-stage in her new fiscal year. Economic Analyst Reginald Kadzutu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Insights

Facebook holds on as TikTok invades Social Media in SA

Contributor -
South Africa’s largest annual study of social media trends has revealed that Facebook remains the social platform of choice for marketing – but TikTok is rising fast among both brands and consumers.
Read more
Videos

Reviewing Uganda’s 2020/21 budget

CNBC Africa -
Uganda's minister for finance and economic planning has this evening released the country's 2020/21 fiscal year budget that despite earlier projections has seen an increase in spending. Economy and Policy Analyst, Ramathan Ggobi joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Op Ed: East African finance ministers to present budgets for new fiscal year

Contributor -
Finance ministers of East Africa are expected to table their respective budgets in coming days for the new financial year that begins on July 1.
Read more
Videos

How the SA bond market is performing post WGBI exclusion

CNBC Africa -
We’re into the second month since South Africa was kicked out of the World Government Bond Index following the downgrade to junk status by rating agencies Fitch, S&P Global and Moody’s.
Read more
Videos

Tik Tok eyes Facebook’s top spot as SA’s favourite social media

CNBC Africa -
TikTok is giving Facebook a run for its money in the race to be South Africa’s top social platform among brands and consumers.
Read more
Videos

Independent candidates can now contest elections

CNBC Africa -
Independent candidates can now stand for elections.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved