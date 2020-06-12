APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 12 June 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Over 215,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 98,000 recoveries & 5,800 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases as of 12 June 2020 9am EAT

Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (216,446) deaths (5,756), and recoveries (97,068) by region:  Central (22,208 cases; 457 deaths; 8,014 recoveries):  Burundi (94; 1; 61), Cameroon (8,681; 208; 4,836), Central African Republic (2,044; 7; 360), Chad (846; 72; 706), Congo (745; 25; 229), DRC (4,515; 98; 567), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,463; 22; 978), Sao Tome & Principe (514; 12; 77) Eastern (24,418; 719; 8,189): Comoros (162; 2; 97), Djibouti
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 11th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Active cases: 5 New cases: 0 New tests: 35 Total confirmed: 28 Recovered: 22 Death: 1 Full situation report (No. 74) available at http://moh.gov.gm/covid-19-report/ Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: A breakdown of cases by state as of 11 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ngDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: The Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the African Region see an increase by 31%

Africa Press Office -
There has been a 31% increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the African Region in past week. Cases in Mauritania, Ethiopia, CAR, South Sudan & Zimbabwe grew the fastest. For more detailed analysis, read our most recent COVID-19 Report: https://bit.ly/2AjGo6m  Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

CEO Interviews

Tik Tok eyes Facebook’s top spot as SA’s favourite social media

CNBC Africa -
TikTok is giving Facebook a run for its money in the race to be South Africa’s top social platform among brands and consumers.
Read more
Southern Africa

Independent candidates can now contest elections

CNBC Africa -
Independent candidates can now stand for elections.
Read more
International News

What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Dambisa Moyo

CNBC -
Economist and best-selling author Dambisa Moyo worries countries around the world won’t be able to get workers back in the office in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She explains how governments and corporations are struggling to make policy d
Read more
Coronavirus

Kenya announces $30bn national budget

CNBC Africa -
Kenya's Budget 2020/21 estimates reveal that the cost of debt financing will exceed development expenditure even as Kenya’s high public debt takes center-stage in her new fiscal year. Economic Analyst Reginald Kadzutu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

article

Opinion: Youth Day – Why South African youth are still fighting

Contributor -
You could argue the grandchildren of the young bloods of Soweto have more opportunities without the pass laws and police that haunted their forebears; yet how much opportunity will any have in an economy that is unable to absorb them?
Read more
International News

What Today’s Sell-off Has To Do With Robinhood Traders: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, we break down today's ugly stock market action, and CNBC's Kate Rooney digs into the numbers behind the wave of retail investors during the coronavirus pa
Read more
Coronavirus

Op Ed: East African finance ministers to present budgets for new fiscal year

Contributor -
Finance ministers of East Africa are expected to table their respective budgets in coming days for the new financial year that begins on July 1.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

How the SA bond market is performing post WGBI exclusion

CNBC Africa -
We’re into the second month since South Africa was kicked out of the World Government Bond Index following the downgrade to junk status by rating agencies Fitch, S&P Global and Moody’s.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved