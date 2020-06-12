Coronavirus – Africa: The Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the African Region see an increase by 31%

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

There has been a 31% increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the African Region in past week. Cases in Mauritania, Ethiopia, CAR, South Sudan & Zimbabwe grew the fastest. For more detailed analysis, read our most recent COVID-19 Report: https://bit.ly/2AjGo6m

