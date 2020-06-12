Coronavirus – Guinea-Bissau: International consultants recruited by WHO have arrived in Guinea-Bissau to support the Ministry of Health's COVID19 pandemic response

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

International consultants recruited by WHO have arrived in Guinea-Bissau to support the Ministry of Health's COVID19 pandemic response. This team of experts included doctors & nurses specialized in emergency response, epidemiology & other crucial areas.

