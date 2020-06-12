Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update 12 June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

2,419 samples tested in the past 24 hrs 108,666 samples tested so far 90 new positive cases today 3,305 Total confirmed cases 72 new recoveries today 1,164 Total discharged & recovered 4 fatalities today 96 Total fatalities

