Coronavirus – Kenya: Living Goods dispatched IEC materials to assist in COVID-19 public awareness in several counties

As part of the ongoing COVID-19 response efforts, our community health partner Living Goods this week dispatched more than 300,000 IEC materials to assist in public awareness in several counties.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.