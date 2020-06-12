Coronavirus – Nigeria: 681 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
681 new cases of COVID-19;
Lagos-345 Rivers-51 Ogun-48 Gombe-47 Oyo-36 Imo-31 Delta-28 Kano-23 Bauchi-18 Edo-12 Katsina-12 Kaduna-9 Anambra-7 Jigawa-5 Kebbi-4 Ondo-4 Nasarawa-1
Total of: 14,554 cases of COVID-19 Nigeria
4,494 discharged 387 deaths
