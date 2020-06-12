Coronavirus – Nigeria: 681 new cases of COVID-19

Download logoThe Republic of Mali becomes the second AU member states to ratify the Treaty for the establishment of the African Medicine Agency (AMA) on 9th April 2020, in Bamako, Mali and deposited the instrument of accession to the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union on 2nd June 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The Commission encourages all its Member States to sign and ratify the treaty for the establishment of AMA in the interest of public health, safety and security. The tre