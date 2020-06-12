Coronavirus – Nigeria: World Health Organization (WHO) sensitizes Aviation Staff on Infection Prevention and Control against COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As Nigeria govt. eases lockdown and with preparations for reopening of some airports, World Health Organization (WHO) sensitizes aviation staff on Infection prevention and control against COVID-19.

Training of Airport management staff at the Asaba International Airport, Delta state.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) – Nigeria.Media filesDownload logo