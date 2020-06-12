Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update 11 June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Total Cases – 494 (+18)
recovered – 313 (+6)
tests – 84,029 (+1790)
Deaths – 2 (+0)
Active cases – 179
New cases are Rusizi cluster & repatriated Rwandans. They have been isolated & contacts traced
