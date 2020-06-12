Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: WHO is supporting Ministry of Health, Sierra Leone to improve capacity and quality control

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Functional lab system is vital in health emergencies. WHO is supporting Ministry of Health, Sierra Leone to improve capacity and quality control including at COVID-19 labs through audit of SARS-CoV-2 testing workflow, biosafety & biosecurity, risk assessment, staff skill check & turn around time.

