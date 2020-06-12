Coronavirus – Sudan: 6,582 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Sudan

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 8 June 2020, there are 6,582 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Sudan, including 401 fatalities. Read the latest on the response to COVId-19 in Sudan here: https://reports.unocha.org/en/country/sudan/

