Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 11th June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Highlights of the situation report

Twelve (12) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include eleven (11) returnees from South Africa and one (1) contact of a known case who are all isolated. 770 RDT screening tests and 267 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 56746 (33674 RDT and 23072 PCR). Masvingo Province reported two (2) recoveries. To date the total number of confirmed cases is 332; recovered 51, active cases 277 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of

Active

Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

59

49

0

22

0

10

11

0

1

Harare

411

183

10

118

0

18

98

0

2

Manicaland

49

6

0

18

0

0

18

0

0

Mash Cent.

3

8

0

7

0

0

7

0

0

Mash East

103

7

0

29

0

6

23

0

0

Mash West

10

2

0

18

0

1

16

0

1

Midlands

44

0

1

27

0

0

27

0

0

Masvingo

5

0

0

41

2

13

28

0

0

Mat North

32

6

1

7

0

3

4

0

0

Mat South

54

6

0

45

0

0

45

0

0

Total

770

267

12

332

2

51

277

0

4

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.