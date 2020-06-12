Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 11th June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Highlights of the situation report
Twelve (12) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include eleven (11) returnees from South Africa and one (1) contact of a known case who are all isolated. 770 RDT screening tests and 267 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 56746 (33674 RDT and 23072 PCR). Masvingo Province reported two (2) recoveries. To date the total number of confirmed cases is 332; recovered 51, active cases 277 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
Number of tests done
Number of Confirmed Cases
Number
Recovered
Number of
Active
Cases
Deceased
Province
RDT
PCR
New
Cum
New
Cum
New
Cum
Bulawayo
59
49
0
22
0
10
11
0
1
Harare
411
183
10
118
0
18
98
0
2
Manicaland
49
6
0
18
0
0
18
0
0
Mash Cent.
3
8
0
7
0
0
7
0
0
Mash East
103
7
0
29
0
6
23
0
0
Mash West
10
2
0
18
0
1
16
0
1
Midlands
44
0
1
27
0
0
27
0
0
Masvingo
5
0
0
41
2
13
28
0
0
Mat North
32
6
1
7
0
3
4
0
0
Mat South
54
6
0
45
0
0
45
0
0
Total
770
267
12
332
2
51
277
0
4
