APO

Treating Asset Protection as an Investment

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The ‘Navigating Risk: Increasing Threats in the African Energy Market Under COVID-19’ webinar, hosted by Africa Oil & Power (https://www.AfricaOilandPower.com/) and the Africa Energy Chamber, tackled current threats to physical and cyber security of oil and gas assets on Friday; Panelists included Dr. Sara Vakhshouri, Founder & President of SVB Energy International; Shawn Robert Duthie, Managing Director of Inyani Intelligence; and C. Derek Campbell, CEO of Energy & Natural Resource Security, Inc.

Leaders in African energy risk management united in a webinar on Friday under the theme, ‘Navigating Risk: Increasing Threats in the African Energy Market Under COVID-19,’ to put forth strategies for mitigating physical, cyber and security risks, with a view toward protecting employees and assets.

From regulatory uncertainty to political unrest to physical and cyber security attacks, the risk of investment in several African countries has been heightened by the onset of COVID-19, not least of which has been the threat to stable energy demand.

“Global lockdowns have had a severe impact on both prices and demand. This double shock – in which both prices and demand collapsed – has implications for both oil producer and consumer countries,” said Dr. Sara Vakhshouri, Founder & President of SVB Energy International. “African countries are facing challenges to security of demand, since global consumption has been significantly hit. There are expectations that by the end of this year, demand will increase further and countries will start racking up their exports. But in the case of major African producers like Nigeria, we are seeing that they have not yet complied with OPEC production cuts.”

“The big impact of COVID-19 has been government-imposed lockdowns. It is the economic hit that increases risk for all businesses,” said Shawn Robert Duthie, Managing Director of Inyani Intelligence. “Lack of money means a lack of money for social services and social delivery. This could lead to social conflict. In South Africa, we haven’t seen much protest, but underneath it all, there is a growing social tension about how the government’s lockdown has affected people’s livelihoods and jobs.”

Reduced government revenues from crude oil exports due to a drop in demand could also lead to changes in tax and regulatory frameworks that govern oil-producing countries.

“Looking at a more macroeconomic level, we might see new regulations that increase taxes or financial burdens, especially on foreign companies and large multinationals,” Duthie added. “This is a risk for a lot of places, especially high-risk countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso that do have natural resources.”

When it comes to the increased threat to asset protection faced by companies during COVID-19, the question remains whether the crisis has only shed light on, rather than created, existing breaches in security.

“With a situation like COVID-19 coupled with depressed prices, your assets are exposed,” said C. Derek Campbell, CEO of Energy & Natural Resource Security, Inc. “You have human terrains gaps, cyber security gaps and indications and warnings of extremist groups looking at ways to attack infrastructure. As you have reduced manpower and lack of risk identification methods, you have invasion of sites. That’s at a tactical level.”

He highlighted that to mitigate potential threats to on-the-ground risk and security, regular risk assessment programs must be conducted to identify weaknesses and prevent breaches in security from affecting returns on project investments.

“Companies need to ensure that they have a consistent review and assessment program using global standards,” said Campbell. “In addition to an initial assessment, it needs to be done periodically. As an operator, you need to be able to ensure resiliency so that you can maintain continuity of operations. If you cannot do that, then you cannot optimize and monetize the asset. And that is what is at risk – capital investments in upstream, midstream and downstream projects. That is impacted by depressed prices because your posture is down and you are not concerned about protecting from physical and cyber risk, which ultimately impacts the financial risk.”

Sub-Saharan Africa has seen several physical and cyber-attacks in recent months, from pirates and vandals to militants, suggesting a need to prioritize investment into the security of projects in the region.

“There are a number of recent attacks offshore Equatorial Guinea, in Algeria around 2011 and 2012 and consistent threats that happen in Nigeria to operational networks in oil and gas, onshore and offshore,” Campbell noted. “When investors come in, they squeeze projects, charging a high rate of return. In order to mitigate financial risk, they squeeze the project and expect to get their returns in three years. But then the operator cannot mature the project because they don’t have the cash.

To mitigate that financial interplay between owners and operator, I recommend not looking at security of your asset as a cost, whether it’s a new Greenfield or ongoing activity. It is an investment that will help you mature that asset and make it grow.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil & Power Conference.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Range-Topping Walkie Talkie Devices from Altron Nexus for South Africa’s COVID-19 fight

Africa Press Office -
In East London this morning, receiving 200 range-topping walkie talkie devices from Altron Nexus. This secure communications device has a cross-country range and has endless advantages in SA's COVID-19 fight.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: 3148 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 Update: A total of 29999 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 3148 new cases of COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing, sneezing, and shortness of breath.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: World Health Organization (WHO) sensitizes Aviation Staff on Infection Prevention and Control against COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
As Nigeria govt. eases lockdown and with preparations for reopening of some airports, World Health Organization (WHO) sensitizes aviation staff on Infection prevention and control against COVID-19. Training of Airport management staff at the Asaba International Airport, Delta state.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Nigeria.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
CEO Interviews

Outgoing Safaricom CFO Sateesh Kamath on his new role at Vodafone Business

CNBC Africa -
Safaricom’s outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Sateesh Kamath joined CNBC Africa to discuss the company’s growth into the most profitable company in the region and his new role at Vodafone Business.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

East Africa

IMF on how digitalization impacts economic growth in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday the International Monetary Fund released their latest Regional Economic Outlook Report for Sub Saharan Africa. CNBC Africa spoke to two of the economists who co-authored the chapter on digitalization on how connectivity impacts economic growth.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Building Africa’s Prosperity EP3: How can DFIs contribute to filling Africa’s infrastructure gap?

CNBC Africa -
In the days of Covid-19 one of the big concerns aside from survival is the future and how Africa is going to rebuild itself. Even before the lock-down there was a huge infrastructure gap. How is it going to be filled? Joining CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop to talk about the role of DFIs in filling this gap is Thabo Thamane, Chairman of the Association for African Development Finance Institutions....
Read more
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 is impacting agricultural ecosystems in Africa

CNBC Africa -
The agriculture sector, like so many other, has not gone untouched by Covid-19. Even though the value chain is categorised as an essential service during the lock-down period, what impact did it had on this sector and what does the future of agriculture look like for Africa? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber South Africa, Christo van der Rheede, Deputy Executive Director for AGRI SA, Ada Osakwe, CEO of Nuli Juice and Kola Masha, MD, Babban Gona....
Read more
Analyst Interviews

How these SA industries gained and strengthened during the COVID-19 lock-down

CNBC Africa -
Eight million South Africans returned to work under level 3 lock-down on the 1st of June, which is contributing to an increase economic activity. But, they have been some industries that gained and strengthened during the lock-down and joining CNBC Africa to unpack which industries weathered the Covid-19 storm is Andries Kotzee, Chief Investment Officer at Celerity Investments.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

How Virgin Active plans to keep its members safe as it prepares to reopen

CNBC Africa -
Tsholo Kubheka, Commercial Director, Virgin Active SA spoke to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters about what measures the company is taking to keep its customers safe post COVID-19 lock-down.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Bonang Matheba is reinventing herself, business in a COVID-19 world

CNBC Africa -
It’s almost two weeks since media personality Bonang Matheba brought the latest innovation from the House of BNG, the Prestige Reserve MCC, to market following delays due to Covid19 lock-down regulations. House of BNG, backed by retailer Woolworths, has also established itself online in a bid to toast to the growing demand for South Africa’s wine exports. Its Founder, Bonang Matheba joins CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Outgoing Safaricom CFO Sateesh Kamath on his new role at Vodafone Business

CNBC Africa -
Safaricom’s outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Sateesh Kamath joined CNBC Africa to discuss the company’s growth into the most profitable company in the region and his new role at Vodafone Business.
Read more
Coronavirus

The cost of illicit trade on Kenya’s economy

CNBC Africa -
A study conducted by the Anti-Counterfeit Authority in Kenya between October 2019 and February 2020 shows that illicit trade cost Kenya more than $900 million in revenues. John Akoten, Deputy Director of Research, Anti-Counterfeit Authority joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved