APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: 152 people tested positive out 3,503 samples

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

We have ran a large test of 3,503 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which, 152 people tested positive for the virus. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is 112, 171, and the total case load in the country is 3,457.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

