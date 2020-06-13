APO

Coronavirus: Libya COVID-19 cases double in 14 days as violence increases, exacerbating existing threats facing vulnerable populations

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

In the past two weeks alone, COVID-19 cases in Libya have more than doubled, while a change in conflict dynamics has forced 24,000 people from their homes, putting the lives of vulnerable populations at even greater risk, warns the IRC.

As the conflict continues in the eastern and southern parts of the country, the organisation is warning that without all sides and their international sponsors committing efforts to secure an immediate, lasting, nationwide ceasefire, the Libyan people will continue to suffer.

Since the start of the latest offensive on June 5, at least 19 civilians, including three children, have been killed. And as cases of COVID-19 increase, health services and healthcare workers are increasingly at risk.

This year Libya has recorded the highest number of attacks on health facilities of any country in the world. Just yesterday, an ambulance was hit by an airstrike, severely damaging the vehicle and the health facility close by. Last week two doctors were killed by a mine that exploded under a body they were moving from a hospital. With Libya's health system already on its knees, continued attacks such as these are making it even harder for medical teams in the country to respond to the pandemic.

However, hand in hand with the conflict and the coronavirus, the existing threats of abduction, trafficking, detention and abuse continue, and IRC medical teams are deeply concerned about the psychological impact these ongoing risks are having on the lives of Libya's population.

Tom Garofalo, Country Director for the IRC in Libya, said:

“Despite events of the past few days, Libya remains a country at war and there is deep uncertainty for everyone. However, this uncertainty is caused not only by the conflict, but by other threats as well. If a person is not killed or injured by airstrikes, their home could be destroyed. If they survive the bombs and shelling, they remain vulnerable to disease and displacement as Libya struggles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. If they decide to return home, their street or home could be littered with landmines or IEDs, which are causing an even greater number of casualties than the recently ended fighting in Tripoli.

“Migrants and refugees face these and even greater threats. For many, the only way out is to risk their lives crossing the sea to Europe. Many do not make it, and when they are brought back to Libya the fate that awaits them is another unknown. They may be sent to a detention center, or they may be free to go. But whatever the outcome, the cycle starts all over again and from whatever angle you look at it, life is dangerous and this is taking a serious toll on people's mental health.

“It is going to take a long time to solve all the problems in Libya, but a ceasefire is a vital starting point. Reports of eight mass graves having been found in Tarhuna and 22 attacks on health facilities this year alone are a serious concern and these must be properly investigated so that the perpetrators are held accountable. We need both parties to the conflict to work towards a political solution. From there, a return to the rule of law will be possible – not only to bring lasting peace to the country, but to bring peace of mind to the millions of people who fear for their lives every waking moment of every single day.”

An immediate ceasefire and a return to the peace process are urgently needed and all violations of international humanitarian law must be properly investigated, the perpetrators named and those responsible held to account.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Rescue Committee.

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: 18 foreign truck drivers test positive for COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logo18 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 Total Recoveries: 199 Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,439 Samples from alerts and contacts: 1,149 Total samples tested today: 2,588Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: Results from samples tested on 12 June 2020 confirm 8 new COVID-19 cases

Africa Press Office -
Download logoResults from samples tested on 12 June 2020 confirm 8 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 694. 4 truck drivers from Elegu while 1 is a truck driver from Mutukula Point of Entry 3 are among contacts and alerts: 2 from Kyotera and 1 from Arua   Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 13 june 2020 9am EAT

Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (225,105) deaths (6,040), and recoveries (102,846) by region:  Central (22,627 cases; 466 deaths; 8,137 recoveries):  Burundi (94; 1; 61), Cameroon (8,929; 214; 4,906), Central African Republic (2,057; 7; 363), Chad (848; 72; 711), Congo (779; 25; 261), DRC (4,637; 101; 580), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,463; 22; 978), Sao Tome & Principe (514; 12; 77) Eastern (25,144; 763; 8,784): Comoros (163; 2; 97), Djibou
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 13 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Over 222,000 confirmed COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 101,000 recoveries & 6,000 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX  Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

The cost of illicit trade on Kenya’s economy

CNBC Africa -
A study conducted by the Anti-Counterfeit Authority in Kenya between October 2019 and February 2020 shows that illicit trade cost Kenya more than $900 million in revenues. John Akoten, Deputy Director of Research, Anti-Counterfeit Authority joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
East Africa

IMF on how digitalization impacts economic growth in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday the International Monetary Fund released their latest Regional Economic Outlook Report for Sub Saharan Africa. CNBC Africa spoke to two of the economists who co-authored the chapter on digitalization on how connectivity impacts economic growth.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Building Africa’s Prosperity EP3: How can DFIs contribute to filling Africa’s infrastructure gap?

CNBC Africa -
In the days of Covid-19 one of the big concerns aside from survival is the future and how Africa is going to rebuild itself. Even before the lock-down there was a huge infrastructure gap. How is it going to be filled? Joining CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop to talk about the role of DFIs in filling this gap is Thabo Thamane, Chairman of the Association for African Development Finance Institutions....
Read more
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 is impacting agricultural ecosystems in Africa

CNBC Africa -
The agriculture sector, like so many other, has not gone untouched by Covid-19. Even though the value chain is categorised as an essential service during the lock-down period, what impact did it had on this sector and what does the future of agriculture look like for Africa? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber South Africa, Christo van der Rheede, Deputy Executive Director for AGRI SA, Ada Osakwe, CEO of Nuli Juice and Kola Masha, MD, Babban Gona....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

How Labor Markets Could Bounce Back From High Unemployment

CNBC -
The Covid-19 outbreak blindsided the U.S. economy and caused unemployment to surge to previously unthinkable levels. As states begin to re-open, and the economy recovers, how will the U.S. bring back jobs lost during the peak of the crisis? » Subsc
Read more
Coronavirus

How Virgin Active plans to keep its members safe as it prepares to reopen

CNBC Africa -
Tsholo Kubheka, Commercial Director, Virgin Active SA spoke to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters about what measures the company is taking to keep its customers safe post COVID-19 lock-down.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Bonang Matheba is reinventing herself, business in a COVID-19 world

CNBC Africa -
It’s almost two weeks since media personality Bonang Matheba brought the latest innovation from the House of BNG, the Prestige Reserve MCC, to market following delays due to Covid19 lock-down regulations. House of BNG, backed by retailer Woolworths, has also established itself online in a bid to toast to the growing demand for South Africa’s wine exports. Its Founder, Bonang Matheba joins CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Outgoing Safaricom CFO Sateesh Kamath on his new role at Vodafone Business

CNBC Africa -
Safaricom’s outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Sateesh Kamath joined CNBC Africa to discuss the company’s growth into the most profitable company in the region and his new role at Vodafone Business.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved