APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa as at 12 June 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa as at 12 June 2020.

Tests conducted: 1060425

Positive Cases identified: 61927

Total recoveries:  35008

Total deaths: 1354

New cases: 3359  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – African Union calls for redoubling of efforts to silence the guns in Africa

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Series of a Virtual Conference, which commenced on 25 May 2020 in commemoration of Africa Day and ended on 8 June 2020, were convened by the Peace and Security Department in collaboration with the Department of Political Affairs of the African Union Commission, to give impetus to the efforts towards campaign on silencing the guns in Africa. The Conference was also aimed at highlighting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related challenges in the implementation of the AU the
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa, 11th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Tests conducted: 1028399 Positive cases identified: 58568 Total recoveries: 33252 Total deaths: 1284 New cases: 3147Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour confirms positive case of Coronavirus COVID-19 on employee in Western Cape

Africa Press Office -
Download logoWith the Western Cape being the epicenter of the COVID-19 virus, its effects are being felt in all areas of work. The Department of Employment and Labour is no exception as yet another one of its offices has been affected. Mitchells Plain Labour Centre in Cape Town, as well as its satellite office in Nyanga, closed its doors on Thursday as one of the employees tested positive for the virus. The labour centre has been closed to allow workers who may have been in contact
Read more
APO

Treating Asset Protection as an Investment

Africa Press Office -
The ‘Navigating Risk: Increasing Threats in the African Energy Market Under COVID-19’ webinar, hosted by Africa Oil & Power (https://www.AfricaOilandPower.com/) and the Africa Energy Chamber, tackled current threats to physical and cyber security of oil and gas assets on Friday; Panelists included Dr. Sara Vakhshouri, Founder & President of SVB Energy International; Shawn Robert Duthie, Managing Director of Inyani Intelligence; and C. Derek Campbell, CEO of Energy & Natural Resource
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

The cost of illicit trade on Kenya’s economy

CNBC Africa -
A study conducted by the Anti-Counterfeit Authority in Kenya between October 2019 and February 2020 shows that illicit trade cost Kenya more than $900 million in revenues. John Akoten, Deputy Director of Research, Anti-Counterfeit Authority joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
East Africa

IMF on how digitalization impacts economic growth in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday the International Monetary Fund released their latest Regional Economic Outlook Report for Sub Saharan Africa. CNBC Africa spoke to two of the economists who co-authored the chapter on digitalization on how connectivity impacts economic growth.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Building Africa’s Prosperity EP3: How can DFIs contribute to filling Africa’s infrastructure gap?

CNBC Africa -
In the days of Covid-19 one of the big concerns aside from survival is the future and how Africa is going to rebuild itself. Even before the lock-down there was a huge infrastructure gap. How is it going to be filled? Joining CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop to talk about the role of DFIs in filling this gap is Thabo Thamane, Chairman of the Association for African Development Finance Institutions....
Read more
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 is impacting agricultural ecosystems in Africa

CNBC Africa -
The agriculture sector, like so many other, has not gone untouched by Covid-19. Even though the value chain is categorised as an essential service during the lock-down period, what impact did it had on this sector and what does the future of agriculture look like for Africa? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber South Africa, Christo van der Rheede, Deputy Executive Director for AGRI SA, Ada Osakwe, CEO of Nuli Juice and Kola Masha, MD, Babban Gona....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

How Labor Markets Could Bounce Back From High Unemployment

CNBC -
The Covid-19 outbreak blindsided the U.S. economy and caused unemployment to surge to previously unthinkable levels. As states begin to re-open, and the economy recovers, how will the U.S. bring back jobs lost during the peak of the crisis? » Subsc
Read more
Coronavirus

How Virgin Active plans to keep its members safe as it prepares to reopen

CNBC Africa -
Tsholo Kubheka, Commercial Director, Virgin Active SA spoke to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters about what measures the company is taking to keep its customers safe post COVID-19 lock-down.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Bonang Matheba is reinventing herself, business in a COVID-19 world

CNBC Africa -
It’s almost two weeks since media personality Bonang Matheba brought the latest innovation from the House of BNG, the Prestige Reserve MCC, to market following delays due to Covid19 lock-down regulations. House of BNG, backed by retailer Woolworths, has also established itself online in a bid to toast to the growing demand for South Africa’s wine exports. Its Founder, Bonang Matheba joins CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Outgoing Safaricom CFO Sateesh Kamath on his new role at Vodafone Business

CNBC Africa -
Safaricom’s outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Sateesh Kamath joined CNBC Africa to discuss the company’s growth into the most profitable company in the region and his new role at Vodafone Business.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved