Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa as at 12 June 2020

COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa as at 12 June 2020.

Tests conducted: 1060425

Positive Cases identified: 61927

Total recoveries: 35008

Total deaths: 1354

New cases: 3359

