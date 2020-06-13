Coronavirus – Uganda: 18 foreign truck drivers test positive for COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

18 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19

Total Recoveries: 199 Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,439 Samples from alerts and contacts: 1,149 Total samples tested today: 2,588

