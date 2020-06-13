Coronavirus – Uganda: Results from samples tested on 12 June 2020 confirm 8 new COVID-19 cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results from samples tested on 12 June 2020 confirm 8 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 694.

4 truck drivers from Elegu while 1 is a truck driver from Mutukula Point of Entry 3 are among contacts and alerts: 2 from Kyotera and 1 from Arua

