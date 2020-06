New analyses and insights on the impact of COVID-19 on Africa’s agricultural and food systems

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa.com, in collaboration with McKinsey & Co., will host the next session of Crisis Management for African Business Leaders on June 17. Safeguarding Africa's Food Systems Through and Beyond the Crisis, features experts working with agricultural companies on development strategies, introduction of technology and creating sustainable employment opportunities for the continent’s burgeoning youth population.

The panel includes:

Linda Manda, Executive, Agribusiness, Corporate and Investment Banking, Standard Bank Group

Kola Masha, Managing Director, Babban Gona

Mezuo Nwuneli, Managing Partner, Sahel Capital Agribusiness Managers Ltd.

Gillian Pais, Partner and Leader, Africa Agriculture Group, McKinsey & Co

Atsuko Toda, Director, Agricultural Finance and Rural Infrastructure Development Department, African Development Bank

The webinar series draws the largest-ever gathering of African business leaders each week, with thousands of c-suite participants from 123 countries around the world – 46 countries on the African continent, and 77 countries in the rest of the world.

If you have not yet registered to attend the webinar, or for more information, visit VirtualConferenceAfrica.com.

Media Inquiries: Laura Joseph Phone: +27 82 332 0473 Email: [email protected]

About Africa.com: Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Africa.com’s interests include a business publisher’s ad network, content syndication, the website at www.iAfrica.com, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.