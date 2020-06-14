APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 14.06.2020

Over 230,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 105,000 recoveries & 6,200 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX  

APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 June 2020 9 am EAT

Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (232,815) deaths (6,244), and recoveries (106,459) by region:  Central (22,714 cases; 471 deaths; 8,159 recoveries):  Burundi (94; 1; 61), Cameroon (8,929; 214; 4,906), Central African Republic (2,057; 7; 363), Chad (848; 72; 718), Congo (779; 25; 261), DRC (4,724; 106; 595), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,463; 22; 978), Sao Tome & Principe (514; 12; 77) Eastern (25,914; 802; 9,245): Comoros (176; 2; 114), Dj
APO

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 13 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
New cases confirmed today: 66 Somaliland: 46 Puntland: 12 Benadir: 5 South West: 2 Jubbaland: 1 Male: 55 Female: 11 Recovery: 27  Death: 2  Total confirmed cases: 2,579 Total recoveries: 559 Total deaths: 87Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.Media filesDownload logo
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: A breakdown of cases by state as of 13 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Total cases: 15682 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
APO

Coronavirus – Nigria: 501 new cases of COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
501 new cases of COVID-19 Lagos-195 FCT-50 Kano-42 Kaduna-27 Edo-26 Oyo-22 Imo-21 Gombe-17 Benue-12 Enugu-12 Delta-11 Anambra-11 Ebonyi-10 Nasarawa-9 Ogun-9 Bauchi-8 Kebbi-4 Akwa Ibom-3 Jigawa-3 Katsina-3 Yobe-2 Borno-2 Kwara-1 Ondo-1 15682 confirmed 5101 discharged 407 deathsDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
