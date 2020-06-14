Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today 14 June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, retumees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

Total laboratory test conducted

181,349

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

4,845

Number of Confirmed cases within 24 hours

179

Total active cases

2,741

Patients in severe condition

30

Newly Recovered

50

Total Recovered

545

Total Deaths

57

Returned to their country

2

Total confrnned cases as of today

3,345

For more information or to report if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796 and regional toll free lines, or use our email: – [email protected]

