Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 4845; of these one hundred-seventy-nine (179) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 3,345. Among the confirmed cases, 116 of them are male and 63 are female and their age ranges from 2 months to 80 years old. One hundred-seventy-six (176) of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians and three are foreigners. Among the cases, 111 of them are identified from Addis Ababa, 23 from Amliara region, 15 from Oromia region, 11 from Afar region, 9 from Tigray region, 5 from Somali region, 2 from SNNPR region, 2 from Dire Dawa city administration and 1 from Harari region.

Among the total laboratory tests conducted, 30 (24 from health facility and 6 from community) of them were from samples collected from dead bodies and two (1 from health facility and 1 from community) of them were tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total death related to COVID-19 in our country to fifty-seven (57). We would like to pass our condolences to the families.

Furthermore, fifty (50) people (41 from Addis Ababa, 4 from Amhara region, 3 from Afar region and 2 from Tigray region) recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 545.

The number COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly due to the presence of community transmission. Anyone of us can be the next person to acquire COVID-19, but we can prevent it if we act now. Therefore, let’s support one another in this pandemic reminding others of the recommended preventions could save their lives. We need to practice all of the COVID-19 prevention methods in order to stay alive and healthy.

