APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Brief Statement by Honourable Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire in Commemoration of World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

By Dr. E. O. Ehanire, Honourable Minister of Health

It is my honour and pleasure to welcome you on behalf of the National Blood Transfusion Service NBTS of the Federal Ministry of Health, to the 2020 World Blood Donor Day; a day set aside each year on the 14th of June, to recognize and thank blood donors worldwide and especially here in Nigeria, as well as to raise awareness among citizens on the global need for, and importance of, safe blood.

The need is universal because safe blood is a critical and indispensable healthcare requirement nowadays, both for treatment and urgent interventions. It plays an essential, life-saving role in maternal and child care, especially bleeding after delivery, in severe anaemia, sickle cell disease and in saving the lives of victims of major accidents and emergency situations after natural or industrial disasters. Blood transfusion is also key at most complex surgical operations.

However, access to safe blood is still the privilege of not many people in the world. Most low-and middle-income countries struggle to make safe blood available to their citizens, because the quantity of blood donation is insufficient and the standardized equipment for testing blood is expensive and scarce. Globally, 42% of blood collection and use is in high income countries, who constitute just 16% of global population.

The theme for this year’s World Blood Donor Day campaign is “Safe Blood Saves Lives”. The slogan “Give blood and make the world a healthier place” has been adopted to focus on the notion that blood is life and that donors give the gift of life to others. Blood donation is therefore needed all over the world to assure individuals and communities of access to safe and quality-assured blood and blood products whenever the need arises.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, the supply of safe blood is at risk, because regular blood donation drives have had to be postponed or deferred, and regulations for self-isolation, lockdown and fear of infection have hindered the usual blood donors from accessing blood donation centers. Transport and trade restrictions have also led to disruptions of global supply chains, putting countries at risk of shortages of critical supplies and equipment used for blood donation, processing, testing and transfusion, to patients in need of blood.

Our population of over 200 million, Nigeria’s estimated blood need is about 2 million units per year. Unfortunately, much less than that is currently collected, leaving unmet needs that lead to avoidable deaths, morbidities and ill-health. You can help change this

In line with its mandate, Nigeria's National Blood Transfusion Service strives to provide adequate supplies of safe blood, screened with modern fullyautomated enzyme linked immune-sorbent assay (ELISA) technology. In 2019, about 24,483 units of blood were collected and screened from volunteer blood donors through the 17 centres of NBTS network, while 19,676 units of blood were issued to various hospitals nationwide for transfusion purposes.

The National Blood Transfusion service wishes to increase its scope of work, by scaling up its annual blood collection rate and sustaining ongoing efforts to expand the reach of its services. I am pleased to announce that the legislative process of the Bill for the establishment of a National Blood Service Commission is at an advanced stage and awaiting public hearing at the National Assembly.

My Ministry is currently considering proposals for a major investment, from public and private sectors, to upgrade the capacity of the National Blood Transfusion Service to enable it achieve its potential to produce blood components and plasma derived medicinal products at a commercial scale, that meets international best standards and to enter the world market. This ensures optimal utilization of each unit of whole blood collected.

On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I wish to express appreciation to the World Health Organization for commitment and continued technical support to the National Blood Transfusion Service over the years.

I also wish to commend the media for their role and sustained efforts at sensitizing the public through creating awareness on voluntary blood donation as a laudable civic responsibility.

Finally I call today, by virtue of this campaign, on people of goodwill all over the world and here at home in Nigeria, to become life-savers by volunteering to join the people who regularly donate blood to make safe blood available to everyone in need of it. Your involvement and support will help to ensure greater impact for World Blood Donor Day, increase the worldwide realization that giving blood is an act of solidarity and service to mankind and that services providing safe blood and blood products are an essential element of respectable health care systems.

Thank you for your attention!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria.

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Middle East and North Africa: Mental Health and Psychosocial Response during COVID-19 Outbreak

Africa Press Office -
Download logoKey highlights from January to April 2020 (Syria situation) Across the MENA region, UNHCR is receiving alarming reports of increasing mental health issues among the forcibly displaced. Mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) activities are being stepped up by UNHCR and partners to address this new dangerous trend. Download Report: https://bit.ly/3hreW78 In Lebanon, in April, multiple incidents of suicide were reported among refugees. There was a spike in instances of
Read more
International News

Can Kohl’s Survive?

CNBC -
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Kohl's closed all of its stores nationwide on March 19, and wasn't able to reopen until early May. Like many other retailers, Kohl's has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, seeing its stock plummet more than 65%
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Sudan: Street publicity awareness campaign against COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
UNAMID’s Communications and Public Information Section (CPIS), in collaboration with the East Darfur State Ministry of Health, launched a street publicity awareness campaign against COVID-19, in internally displaced persons camps and El Daein town in East Darfur. Similar campaigns have just been completed in north, south, central and west Darfur. The initiative is part of the Mission’s overall response to support the host community in combating the spread of COVID-19.Dis
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today 14 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, retumees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers. Total laboratory test conducted 181,349 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 4,845 Number of Confirmed cases within 24 hours 179 Total active cases
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

Why public-private sector partnerships are key to Africa’s fight against the pandemic

CNBC Africa -
In this CNBC Africa Special Chris Bishop is joined from Washington DC by one of the big names in African finance and economics, who now has a key job in helping this continent survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Her name is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala - the former finance minister of Nigeria who was appointed by the African Union this year as a special envoy. Her job is to gather international support for Africa's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic....
Read more
Coronavirus

Coke The Secret Formula EP5: How Coca-Cola is responding to the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 has hit the worldwide economy hard along with our production team but Coca-Cola has many efforts that are in place to combat not just the effect of COVID-19 but also to keep the wheels of the organisation and its community efforts turning. Join us in this next episode of the Secret Formula as we chat to the various stakeholders at Coke about these efforts....
Read more
International News

The Rise Of TikTok

CNBC -
TikTok is the most downloaded app of 2020, as quarantines have spurred more and more users to hop onboard and learn about the latest dance trends and memes. But the app also faces a slew of regulatory hurdles, privacy concerns, and allegations of cen
Read more
International News

How Labor Markets Could Bounce Back From High Unemployment

CNBC -
The Covid-19 outbreak blindsided the U.S. economy and caused unemployment to surge to previously unthinkable levels. As states begin to re-open, and the economy recovers, how will the U.S. bring back jobs lost during the peak of the crisis? » Subsc
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Can Kohl’s Survive?

CNBC -
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Kohl's closed all of its stores nationwide on March 19, and wasn't able to reopen until early May. Like many other retailers, Kohl's has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, seeing its stock plummet more than 65%
Read more
Videos

Captains of Industry: Cimerwa CEO outlines future plans for the company amid COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s leading cement manufacturer Cimerwa PPC has set ambitious targets for the next financial year and with that came a new CEO to lead the ship. But with the coming of the COVID-19 pandemic, is this a setback in the company’s ambitious plans? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera sat down with the new CEO Albert Sigei for more....
Read more
Coronavirus

Here’s how Volkswagen SA is lending a helping hand in Africa’s fight against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 hit everyone in business hard, and there has been a lot of talk in Africa about cooperation and public-private partnerships when it comes to fighting this pandemic. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop speaks to a man who is at the centre of all of this - Thomas Shaefer, Chairman and Managing Director of Volkswagen South Africa....
Read more
Coronavirus

Assessing the COVID-19 recovery plan for Rwanda’s construction sector

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda reviewed the procedures to obtain construction permits, reducing the number of days from over 110 to less than 60 while the cost will reduce from 12 per cent to just 2.2 per cent of the building value. Construction contributes big to Rwanda’s economy, having grown by 33 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore how the pandemic has impacted the sector and incentives for investment....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved