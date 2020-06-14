Coronavirus – Nigria: 501 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
501 new cases of COVID-19
Lagos-195 FCT-50 Kano-42 Kaduna-27 Edo-26 Oyo-22 Imo-21 Gombe-17 Benue-12 Enugu-12 Delta-11 Anambra-11 Ebonyi-10 Nasarawa-9 Ogun-9 Bauchi-8 Kebbi-4 Akwa Ibom-3 Jigawa-3 Katsina-3 Yobe-2 Borno-2 Kwara-1 Ondo-1
15682 confirmed
5101 discharged 407 deaths
