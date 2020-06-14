Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 13 June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 66
Somaliland: 46
Puntland: 12
Benadir: 5
South West: 2
Jubbaland: 1
Male: 55
Female: 11
Recovery: 27
Death: 2
Total confirmed cases: 2,579
Total recoveries: 559
Total deaths: 87
