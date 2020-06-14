Coronavirus – Sudan: Street publicity awareness campaign against COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

UNAMID’s Communications and Public Information Section (CPIS), in collaboration with the East Darfur State Ministry of Health, launched a street publicity awareness campaign against COVID-19, in internally displaced persons camps and El Daein town in East Darfur. Similar campaigns have just been completed in north, south, central and west Darfur.

The initiative is part of the Mission’s overall response to support the host community in combating the spread of COVID-19.

